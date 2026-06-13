WEATHER GURU | Cyclone approaching Nelson Mandela Bay? Always check your sources

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Enough is enough. I am sure that all resident from the Cape to Port Alfred and beyond will echo the sentiments that they will not be happy about any more rain for quite some time to come.

Many have felt the effects of these rains, from a ruined prized petunia patch to entire homes and livelihoods being destroyed.

Therefore, no-one can be blamed for saying enough is enough.

After the second event last week, I saw many posts on social media about a cyclone approaching early this week.

This caused panic once again, as another severe event would be devastating to all.

Was this real, fake news or simply twisting the facts?

Construction vehicles in action at the Assegaaibosch bridge (Hein Wagner)

In essence, a cyclone did approach and often does approach our coast.

However, not the destructive type that is associated with the word.

Simply put, a low-pressure system is broadly considered as a cyclone, and the term simply describes any large-scale atmospheric system where air circulates inward around a centre of low atmospheric pressure.

However, not all low-pressure systems become the intense, destructive storms the word “cyclone” is often associated with.

The difference between a low-pressure system and a full-blown cyclone is the inclusion or omission of the word tropical.

Tropical cyclones form in the tropics, as their name describes, before moving to areas north or south of the equator.

The closest they rarely come to our neck of the woods, is in the Durban area.

It is just too cold this far south for them to move into our area.

Attempts to repair the bridge at Assegaaibosch (Hein Wagner)

Besides, it is winter now and they mainly occur in summer.

The normal so-called fake news and click bait was again at play feeding on the emotions of the vulnerable.

This once again brings the cry wolf scenario to light and highlights the dangers of these sick games.

Whenever you see such postings, please visit the Weather Service official webpage to check if they have issued a warning or advisory.

Another alternative is to visit my Facebook page as I always verify facts before posting, especially warnings.

Many have also asked if this was and will be a record rainfall year, considering that we have had two severe rainfall events in two months.

This is a question that I have also been pondering.

We are only at the beginning of June, and the airport has already had 465mm plus, while the western areas of the metro have had up to 775mm.

This is much higher than the long-term average of 300mm at the airport for the first six months per annum.

Repairs to Assegaaibosch bridge (Hein Wagner)

With three weeks left in June, we could easily move into the third place for the wettest first half of the year for 126 years.

Third place was 485mm recorded in 2012 (wettest non-major flood year on record), when it rained almost nonstop for the entire year.

Hopefully, we do not surpass the 1981 (545mm) or 1974 (552mm) records.

I know many will immediately ask about 1968 and the Great Flood of 1908, but those events only occurred later in the year during September.

As it stands now, we will more than likely surpass the total rainfall for 2025 which was a mere 470mm measured at the airport, before month end.

Then to add insult to injury, just when the rains stopped, the first major cold set in with the mercury dropping to 5°C in many areas of the metro on Sunday morning.

While most of us were asleep, we did not notice a slightly unusual phenomenon.

Part of the road washed away in the Langkloof (Supplied)

Generally, with a normal diurnal temperature curve after sunset, temperatures gradually drop to its lowest point just before sunrise, then start rising as the sun heats the earth’s surface.

On Sunday, the temperature dropped to between 5°C and 6°C at 11pm on Saturday night and maintained that temperature until Sunday at 7.30am.

That is a period of over eight hours and the first time that I have noted something like this in our metro.

This was caused by stagnant air (minimum air movement) and clear skies associated with the high-pressure system.

Then the highlight of the week was getting out and about a bit.

With the current high fuel prices, a mountain trip is on hold and my workload has kept me in the office, even over weekends.

Repairs to Assegaaibosch bridge (Hein Wagner)

On Saturday morning, we visited the Cheshire Home with a couple of friends, and what a pleasant outing it turned out to be.

Making it more special is that it supports an excellent cause.

It was also great meeting people that religiously read my column and many an interesting chat was had about the weather.

That evening we had the pleasure of attending a comedy show where I was not only recognised by the performer, but also included in the comedy skit, much to the delight of the audience.

It’s great to be able to laugh at oneself occasionally.

I was even coerced into doing my well-known Guru pose with the performer, not an easy feat at my age.

Attempts to fix the Assegaaibosch bridge (Hein Wagner)

I still have many questions from followers to follow up on, but that will be addressed in future columns.

This week in history:

1988: Snow reported over the Langkloof and as far as Cradock and Graaff-Reinet

Dam Levels

102.61% up from previous week at 100.83%

Impofu up to 102.37%

Weather Safety Tips:

Once again, we saw tragedy in the Addo area with Zimbabwean nationals being swept away by floodwaters while trying to cross a river at a low-water bridge. Emergency services took days to recover the bodies. Crossing low-water bridges in flood are a no-no.

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