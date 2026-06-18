IN MY VIEW | Decline of Eastern Cape parks ‘a deliberate policy choice’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

​There is a word we use altogether too generously in South African public discourse — crisis.

We deploy it as a shield, a convenient linguistic shorthand to describe catastrophic situations that were, in truth, entirely predictable.

The collapse of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) is not a sudden emergency that arrived unannounced like a rogue wave.

It is the logical, mathematically guaranteed conclusion of decisions made, year after year, by individuals who had the ledger open in front of them and actively chose to look away.

​Let us be precise about what those numbers say, because arithmetic has no political alignment.

​In the 2023/2024 financial year, the ECPTA operated on a budget of R436m.

By 2024/2025, that allocation had plummeted to R357m — an 18% reduction.

For the current 2026/2027 fiscal cycle, the provincial treasury handed the agency a devastating R210m.

Here is the punchline that should alarm every taxpayer: R204m of that sum is explicitly ring-fenced for employee salaries.

​This leaves a microscopic R6m for operations.

​Consider what that R6m is expected to achieve.

It must fund the operational overheads of an agency managing 15 provincial nature reserves, safeguard biodiversity across millions of hectares, fuel anti-poaching operations in a region targeted by international syndicates, maintain deteriorating tourism infrastructure and guarantee visitor safety.

The Public Servants’ Association (PSA) has confirmed what basic logic already dictates: to simply keep the lights on and perform its statutory duties, the agency requires a bare minimum of R93m for operations. It has next to nothing.

​This is not a funding shortfall born of sudden macroeconomic headwinds.

This is a deliberate policy choice dressed up as a fiscal constraint.

​The Eastern Cape holds some of the most ecologically diverse and irreplaceable land on the African continent.

Consider the Mkambati Nature Reserve on the Pondoland coastline.

Just designated as a Ramsar site — a wetland of international importance under the global treaty — Mkambati is not merely a scenic backdrop for postcards. It is a planetary conservation asset.

The ancient, rugged Wild Coast, the critical Addo elephant corridor, and the marine protected areas are not recreational amenities to be funded only when times are flush.

They are strategic economic infrastructure. They represent natural wealth that cannot be replicated, manufactured or outsourced.

​Yet, the provincial government has stood by and watched this inheritance shrink by more than half in less than 36 months.

To treat this trajectory as a manageable administrative hiccup is a form of governance blindness that borders on malfeasance.

​The abrupt resignation of ECPTA chief executive Vuyani Dayimani at the end of May did not cause this emergency; it is the ultimate symptom of it.

When a chief executive walks out the door with immediate effect, leaving no succession plan in place in the middle of a going-concern crisis, it reveals the sheer toxicity of the situation.

It tells you that institutional underfunding has made professional management an impossibility.

You cannot attract, let alone retain, credible accounting officers or conservation experts to an entity that cannot guarantee it will survive the next financial quarter.

​The structural rot goes deeper than a lack of cash injections.

The DA’s Dr Vicky Knoetze has highlighted a scathing trail of fiscal mismanagement: R43.6m in irregular expenditure was confirmed for the 2024/2025 period, deeply tied to conditional grant funds being weaponised for operational survival rather than their legally intended purposes.

Furthermore, current-year operational funds have had to be retroactively redirected to cover prior-year obligations.

This is the financial portrait of an agency in an uncontrolled tailspin, entirely starved of oversight and political support.

​The department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism is the mother body.

The bureaucratic buck stops firmly at its doorstep.

And beyond the departmental directors, accountability rests squarely with the MEC, Nonkqubela Pieters.

To date, there has been no comprehensive public accounting from her office explaining how the province arrived at this precipice, nor has a credible, turnaround plan been tabled.

​The political machinery speaks constantly about economic transformation, rural development and sustainable job creation.

Yet, tourism is one of the exceptionally few sectors where the province possesses an absolute natural monopoly.

The Wild Coast cannot be built in Gauteng; Mkambati cannot be engineered in the North West.

What exists here exists nowhere else on earth. That is precisely what makes its state-sponsored starvation impossible to forgive.

​There are hundreds of deeply vulnerable communities along the coastline whose livelihoods depend entirely on functioning nature reserves.

They are the local tour guides, hospitality workers, micro-enterprise owners, artisans and conservancy labourers who exist because visitors buy a ticket.

When ECPTA cannot grade access roads into reserves, when anti-poaching units run out of fuel, and when chalets crumble, it is not an abstract bureaucratic failure.

It is rural poverty, deepened by design.

​The PSA’s urgent calls for stakeholder interventions and ironclad guarantees against job losses are necessary defensive manoeuvres.

But they are entirely reactive. The time for foresight was before a CEO felt forced to jump ship.

​What the Eastern Cape cannot afford is another circular loop of emergencies, empty political assurances and continued, agonising decay.

The provincial executive needs to look at its natural treasures and answer a fundamental question: are we serious about the green economy, or are we content to let it die?

​If the answer is yes, the ECPTA requires an immediate, fully funded mandate.

If the answer is no, then the leadership must have the courage to say so openly.

Stop masking institutional neglect as a budget constraint.

The Eastern Cape is not poor in natural wealth. It is tragically poor in the political will to protect it.