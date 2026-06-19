IN MY VIEW | Walking in my father’s rugby boots

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

My father laced his boots in a country that told him he did not fully belong. He played anyway.

Mzwandile Mali pulled on those boots for Cowan High School in the 1950s, and later for the Orientals RFC, The Blues, a club rooted in this Eastern Cape soil since 1894.

In our home, rugby was not something you watched or debated.

It was something you carried.

An inheritance more certain than money, more lasting than anything written in a will.

I carried it too. Through Mzontsundu Secondary, through Newell High, through Ithembelihle.

Provincial colours in 1985. Every time I ran onto a field, I felt him running with me.

That is the thing about what our fathers give us.

You only understand the full weight of it when they are gone.

When my father passed in 2010, grief moved through me the way it does, slowly at first, then in waves.

But grief, if you let it, eventually becomes something else. For me it became a question: what do I do with everything he gave me?

The answer was the only one I knew.

In 2014, I launched the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament.

Eight schools. No strategy, no boardroom, no grand announcement.

Thubalethu High No 15 Likholo Mnyapha scores a try against Humansdorp Senior Secondary School in the final of the 12th edition of the Mzwandile Mali School Rugby Tournament at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium, in Kwazakhele Picture: EUGENE COETZEE (Eugene Coetzee)

Just a son who missed his father and a community of boys who deserved more than they were getting.

This was always rugby country.

In 1887, the Union Rugby Football Club, the first black rugby club in SA, was formed in Port Elizabeth.

This was never a game handed to us from elsewhere.

It grew from this soil, these streets, these families.

But over the decades, poor administration and absent sponsorship had hollowed out township schools rugby.

The tradition endured. It just needed someone to come home to it.

I came home. The schools came with me.

By 2026, 60 schools were competing across seven areas, nearly 1,500 boys.

But every year, at the final whistle of the last game, I felt the same ache.

Once the tournament ends, the season ends.

For these boys, rugby stops.

And when rugby stops, other things start, the drift, the idleness, the slow disappearance of young men who had every reason to stay on the right path and not enough structure to help them do it.

I know what sport gave me. I know what its absence takes.

That is what we are trying to change.

Last year, 950,000 people watched the Mzwandile Mali Tournament finals, on television.

Not streamed, not counted across platforms. On TV.

The sixth most-watched schools rugby game in SA.

I did not build this for that number.

But I think about what it means.

Nearly a million people choosing, from their couches and their living rooms, to watch township boys play rugby, boys from the same streets, the same schools, the same underfunded corners of the Eastern Cape that have always produced greatness and rarely received recognition for it.

Nearly a million people saying, without words: we see you.

My father never had that. Neither did I. These boys do. And they deserve to.

A tournament is a moment. These boys need a structure.

Something that holds them across the months, through the ordinary weeks when no-one is watching and the choices are hardest. A league. Year-round. Permanent.

That vision needed people who believed in it enough to make it real.

They came. Within a month, not a year, not a campaign cycle, in one month, South Africans at home and abroad donated more than R1m.

Ordinary people, businesspeople, members of a diaspora that never stopped loving this country even from a distance.

No government mandate, no corporate obligation. Just people who saw these boys and chose to show up.

That is not a fundraising result. That is a verdict.

This country, when it is asked the right question, answers.

The result is the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Champions League. 138 schools. 14 zones.

More than 3,000 boys. From Gqeberha to Komani, all the way to Mthatha, category 1 to 3 township and village schools, the ones that sit furthest from opportunity and closest to the edge.

This is not a league built around privilege. It was built in the places that need it most, for the boys who have the least and the most to gain.

My father’s name on something that will outlast all of us.

We are in Youth Month now.

Every June, we pause to honour the young people who, in 1976, stood up and changed the course of this country’s history.

We speak about their courage, their sacrifice, their vision of a future they would not live to see in full.

But I think honouring youth means more than remembering what the young once gave us.

It means asking what we are giving them now.

It means deciding, every day, to invest in them the way someone once invested in us.

My father invested in me. Not with money. With time, with presence, with the quiet insistence that I belonged on that field and in this world.

That investment became who I am.

And who I am became is this — 3,000 boys, 138 schools, a league that runs all year because the season of a young man’s life does not stop when a tournament ends.

This is what Youth Month means to me.

Not a commemoration. A commitment.

On Friday, June 12, I walked into KwaNobuhle, and I did not walk alone.

I came back to the townships, to the dusty fields where I played and the classrooms where I studied to become what I am today.

I came back not as a visitor, not as someone who escaped and returned to wave from a distance, but as a builder.

I was joined by fellow South African businessmen who chose to show up not with cheques at arm’s length, but in person.

Walking the same corridors, asking the same questions, putting their networks and energy directly in service of the boys who need it most.

We stand together in the classrooms of Solomon Mahlangu High and Molly Blackburn High, schools named after people who gave everything so that young people in this township could have a future.

We are there because we believe the business community has a role that goes beyond sponsorship.

It goes beyond writing a number on a page and calling it contribution.

Real investment in youth looks like presence.

It looks like Friday morning in KwaNobuhle, four days before Youth Day, asking: how can we help?

Then Jabavu Stadium.

Six schools, three games, one community.

Every match broadcast live, because World Cups are won 10 years before they are played, and someone has to believe that first.

One of the six schools on that field carries the name of Molly Blackburn, a white woman who stood in the gap for black South Africans when it cost her everything.

At her funeral in 1986, as 20,000 people filled the streets of the Eastern Cape, Reverend Allan Boesak said she “anticipates what this country can and should be”.

My father anticipated it too, in every game he played in a country that tried to diminish him, in every morning he laced those boots and stepped onto a field as if he had every right to be there.

Because he did. Because we all did.

He just refused to wait for permission.

On Friday, at Jabavu Stadium, a thread that began in 1887 reached 138 schools and 3,000 boys.

She was right. He was right.

We are still building it. And I will keep going, for as long as my father’s name means something.

Which is to say: forever.

Lincoln Mali is the founder of the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Champions League and the Lincoln Mali Leadership Foundation