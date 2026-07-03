IN MY VIEW | Economic impact report: A dialogue with our precincts

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Tensions have been brewing between MBDA chief executive Ashraf Adam, the board and Nelson Mandela Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba

This week, the Mandela Bay Development Agency released its latest economic impact assessment report.

It is a report designed to help us understand how our activities affect the business environment and the perceptions of residents and property owners in three key precincts as the operating and development arm of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

The overall picture is a mixed but balanced view of the impact of our activities in the Gqeberha CBD, North End and the Kariega CBD.

The agency manages and implements capital projects, various community-focused interventions and cleansing, and security services in support of the work of the municipality.

The results show us where our interventions are building confidence and attracting investment.

Likewise, it makes it clear where challenges remain.

The results capture both business and resident perspectives, giving us an evidence‑based view of how our work is shaping these precincts.

Our teams actively use this information to make adjustments to activities and initiatives, and identify gaps that need to be filled.

The feedback directly impacts decisions that are made to improve the quality of life for people across Nelson Mandela Bay.

The findings confirm that consistent and visible urban management strengthens confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Sustained confidence supports investment.

These gains are not automatic; they depend on ongoing partnerships, targeted interventions and a commitment to addressing challenges as they arise.

The study focuses on Central, North End and Kariega, combining survey feedback with economic modelling to measure the direct and indirect impact of MBDA interventions.

The surveys are conducted in person, by experienced survey collectors, and the agency has no hand in the selection of participants.

The respondent group thus provides a snapshot of the view of the MBDA’s activities in the respective areas through targeted inputs.

Central stands out as a success story in the latest economic impact assessment report.

Over the past three years, investment has risen steadily, while negative views about crime in the area have dropped by 30 percentage points since 2023.

Concurrently, the report found that private investment had grown by 7% in real terms.

Perceptions about the area’s overall cleanliness have also improved, although a lot remains to be done.

The improved environmental conditions have contributed to greater confidence in Central.

The report shows diverging trends.

North End is showing signs of warning, as investment has fallen in the last year, with crime, derelict buildings and poor lighting becoming growing concerns for residents and businesses.

There are positives, too. Sentiment about the MBDA’s cleaning teams has improved by 14 percentage points, showing that visible service delivery can shift perceptions.

Both businesses and residents surveyed in this area point to the MBDA as a key driver for their recent investment decisions.

Results in Kariega remain largely stable and aligned to last year’s results.

The role of the MBDA cleaning teams in Kariega has been particularly impactful.

Whereas views were largely negative last year, 73% of businesses and residents now express positive sentiment about cleansing activities in the Kariega CBD.

Maintaining this momentum will be essential.

Our goal as the MBDA is to meet the expectations of business and residents in Nelson Mandela Bay, and to represent a net gain for the people of this metro.

Personally, I see immense value in this work, and an opportunity for the agency to respond with action and commitment.

The full economic impact assessment report is published on the MBDA website and social media platforms, and is available to any member of the public.

Unati Peter, acting CEO of the Mandela Bay Development Agency