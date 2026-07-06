How faith communities can help individuals and society cope with trauma

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Faith communities have an important role to play in helping people to cope with trauma.

In a world marked by both personal and collective wounds, healing requires more than individual resilience.

It requires communities capable of bearing witness to suffering while nurturing hope.

It requires truth-telling, restoration of trust, and the rebuilding of social bonds.

Trauma is often perceived as an individual experience. We speak about a person who has survived abuse, violence, neglect, war, or loss.

Yet trauma is never only personal.

It also lives in families, communities, institutions, and societies.

To address many of the challenges facing our world today, we need to understand the relationship between complex trauma and collective trauma.

Complex trauma refers to the psychological, emotional, physiological, and relational impact of prolonged exposure to traumatic experiences.

It often develops when a person, particularly a child, is repeatedly exposed to abuse, neglect, violence, humiliation, abandonment, or chronic insecurity.

Complex trauma occurs over time and frequently within relationships that should provide safety and protection.

When children do not feel safe in their world, the consequences reach far beyond childhood.

Their ability to trust others becomes compromised. Brain development, emotional regulation, attachment patterns, and the capacity to manage stress are all affected.

As adults, many survivors’ nervous systems remain on high alert, reacting to perceived threats through fight, flight, freeze, or withdrawal responses long after the original danger has passed.

Collective trauma operates on a different scale.

It occurs when entire communities, nations or generations experience catastrophic events such as war, colonisation, systemic oppression, forced displacement, pandemics, or chronic discrimination.

These experiences wound not only individuals but also the social fabric that binds communities together.

Just as complex trauma can damage a child’s sense of identity, collective trauma can damage and change a community’s shared identity.

Communities lose their sense of safety, belonging, predictability, and trust.

Fear, mistrust, defensiveness, and social fragmentation often become embedded within collective life.

The relationship between complex and collective trauma is both profound and cyclical.

Collective trauma creates the conditions in which complex trauma flourishes.

When communities are subjected to chronic poverty, systemic discrimination, political violence, or social exclusion, families often experience extraordinary stress.

Parents struggling with humiliation, powerlessness, fear, or unresolved trauma may find it difficult to provide the emotional safety their children need.

Consider a father living under circumstances of persistent discrimination, unemployment, or social exclusion.

Daily experiences of powerlessness and degradation may generate deep frustration and rage.

Such pain is often expressed within family relationships. Children may experience a parent as unpredictable, emotionally unavailable, or frighteningly violent.

In this way, collective trauma becomes personal trauma.

Personal trauma, in turn, influences family and community relationships, creating patterns that can persist across generations.

Trauma rarely remains confined to a single individual or historical moment. Unresolved trauma is often transmitted from one generation to the next through genetic expression, parenting patterns, family narratives, cultural memory, and social institutions.

Understanding trauma therefore requires more than a psychological lens. It also requires a social, cultural, and spiritual perspective.

This where faith communities can help heal individuals and society.

Both complex and collective trauma frequently disrupt a person’s deepest beliefs about themselves, others, and God.

Survivors often struggle with overwhelming shame, guilt, fear, and existential meaning.

A trauma-informed church begins with a simple but transformative question: “What happened to this person?” rather than “What is wrong with this person?”

This shift changes everything.

Trauma-informed theology recognizes that many people live with nervous systems that remain on high alert.

It understands that shame is often a central feature of trauma and that messages emphasizing judgment, condemnation, or performance may unintentionally reinforce suffering rather than alleviate it.

Such a theology places greater emphasis on grace, compassion, safety, dignity, and belonging. It creates space for lament alongside hope.

It acknowledges pain rather than rushing toward easy answers.

The historic traditions of the church offer valuable resources for this work.

Practices such as communal worship, prayer, Eucharist, lament, silence, and embodied ritual provide predictable rhythms that can help regulate distressed nervous systems.

The sensory richness of liturgy – through movement, music, candlelight, prayer, and sacrament – can gently reconnect people to their bodies and to a sense of safety in the present moment.

Trauma-informed ministry is therefore not primarily about programmes.

It is about presence, creating spaces where people are not pressured to perform or prove themselves.

It is also about listening deeply, respecting boundaries, and embodying grace.

The challenge before us is not only to understand trauma but to become communities where healing can take root.

Hanna Kotze is a clinical social worker