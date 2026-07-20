Lights, camera, cash flow: Turning Nelson Mandela Bay into a film tourism hub

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The Hobbiton movie set, a location for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogy, has been turned into a tourist attraction in Matamata, New Zealand. If major films could be made in Nelson Mandela Bay, a similar attraction may emerge

The Hobbiton movie set, a location for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogy, has been turned into a tourist attraction in Matamata, New Zealand. If major films could be made in Nelson Mandela Bay, a similar attraction may emerge (PRAVEEN MENON)

Nelson Mandela Bay has taken a bold step towards positioning itself as a premier destination for film production and tourism.

The recent Film Office Launch and Boxing Festival, hosted in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the Mandela Bay Development Agency, was more than just an event - it was a statement of intent.

With film screenings, industry panel discussions, networking opportunities, live entertainment, and professional boxing showcasing local and national talent, the programme highlighted the metro’s ambition to harness the creative economy.

Film tourism, where travellers visit destinations, they first saw on screen, is a growing global trend.

From Hobbiton in New Zealand (The Lord of the Rings) to Dubrovnik in Croatia (Game of Thrones), cities worldwide have leveraged film exposure to boost local economies, reshape their global image, and attract new visitors.

Nelson Mandela Bay now has the opportunity to join this league of highly sought after film locations.

Sites where movies such as Harry Potter were filmed, for instance, have become major tourist attractions to fans who want to have experiences similar to those of their film stars.

Closer to home, towns like Plettenberg Bay and Knysna in the Western Cape have already benefited from film productions such as Yoh! Bestie on Netflix, which has marketed the Garden Route as a premier destination.

The locally produced television drama Gqeberha: The Empire was one of the key examples used during the film office launch to illustrate the metro’s potential.

The series played a significant, albeit indirect, role in promoting Nelson Mandela Bay as a tourist destination.

As one of SA’s popular television productions, the series has showcased the beauty, culture, and lifestyle of the region to audiences across the country and beyond.

Through its captivating storytelling and visually appealing locations, the show has contributed to destination marketing and has strengthened the image of Nelson Mandela Bay as an attractive place to visit.

One of the major positive impacts of Gqeberha: The Empire is that it increased the visibility of the city to audiences who may not usually be interested in visiting.

The series features various locations within the city, including beaches, urban landscapes, residential areas, and local landmarks.

These scenic settings allow viewers to experience the destination through television, creating awareness among people who may have never visited the area.

As a result, the show serves as a form of powerful indirect advertising, exposing millions of viewers to the unique attractions of the region.

At the film office launch, the Nelson Mandela University tourism department and film industry experts played a vital role in shaping the conversation.

Panellists included individuals who have had personal experiences with the good, the bad, and the challenging aspects of the film industry in SA.

The discussions underscored the importance of building inclusive pathways for growth in the creative sector, exploring how infrastructure, investment, and storytelling can drive economic progress.

An important consideration in transforming a film location into a tourist destination is attracting suitable film and television productions that would complement the destination’s unique selling points.

When productions choose to film in a destination, they create opportunities for global exposure that traditional tourism marketing may not achieve.

A destination must therefore create an environment that is appealing to filmmakers by offering incentives such as tax rebates, grants, and affordable filming permits.

Governments and tourism authorities can establish film commissions that assist production companies with location scouting, permits, logistics, and local services.

Good infrastructure, including transportation networks, accommodation facilities, communication systems, and skilled local crews, can further increase the attractiveness of a destination for filmmakers.

A prominent discussion point at the film office launch was the vital recognition that film production is not just art; it is an ecosystem that must be treated as a business to be successful.

Productions bring with them demand for catering, accommodation, fashion suppliers, construction, and transport services.

The ripple effect extends far beyond the film set, generating temporary jobs, and creating opportunities for tourist guides and entrepreneurs.

To succeed, experts point to a four-factor marketing strategy to turn film exposure into sustainable tourism demand.

Firstly, producers must be attracted to shoot locally by showcasing the destination’s landscapes, cultural richness, and logistical advantages.

Offering tax breaks, efficient permitting processes, and professional support makes a location more appealing to producers.

Secondly, publicity needs to be generated.

This is achieved through focusing on media coverage, behind-the-scenes opportunities, and building audience appetite for the location before the film or series releases.

Then there is the importance of promoting locations after filming ends.

Capitalising on the connection audiences developed with the story includes highlighting iconic scenes, re-creating favourite moments, and developing location maps to guide tourists.

The final factor focuses on peripheral marketing, creating activities that extend the experiences such as film-location maps, fan conventions, museum exhibitions, and collaborations with hotels and restaurants to offer themed packages.

When these strategies are well coordinated, they transform a film from an hour of entertainment into a powerful driver for cultural pride, destination branding, and economic diversification.

By embracing film tourism, Nelson Mandela Bay can diversify its economy, attract investment, and instil pride among locals.

It is not only about welcoming film crews but about preparing the city to support them, and then capitalising on the global exposure that follows.

The launch of the Nelson Mandela Bay Film Office is more than symbolic.

It is the beginning of a journey to transform our metro into a hub where creativity meets commerce, and where the magic of cinema translates into real-world growth.

If nurtured with vision and collaboration, film tourism could become one of the city’s most powerful engines for development.

Simphiwe Dube and Lynn Jonas, lecturers, department of tourism, Nelson Mandela University