MONGA PETER | Communities must lead the charge against voter apathy

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The greatest threat facing Nelson Mandela Bay’s upcoming local government elections is not a political party.

It is voter apathy.

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu once warned South Africans against taking their vote for granted, saying: “Think! Don’t vote mindlessly. Don’t be voting cattle. Remember, it will decide what quality of life you will have for the next five years.”

His words remain as relevant today as they were throughout his lifelong struggle to protect human rights.

Across our city, too many people have become convinced that their vote no longer matters.

Frustrated by slow progress and the persistent challenges confronting their communities, many now question whether participating in elections can still make a difference.

But disengaging from the democratic process does not solve our problems.

It simply weakens the ability of communities to shape the future they want to see.

That is why encouraging voter participation can no longer rest with the Electoral Commission alone.

While voter education rightly falls within its constitutional mandate, building an informed electorate requires a much broader societal effort.

Voter education is about far more than explaining how or where to vote.

It is about helping citizens understand the powers and responsibilities of local government, how municipal decisions affect their daily lives and why informed choices matter.

An informed voter is an empowered citizen.

Democracy is strongest not simply when people vote, but when they make thoughtful decisions based on facts, careful consideration and a genuine understanding of the issues affecting their communities.

Building that kind of electorate cannot be left to institutions alone.

It requires a movement driven by communities themselves.

Every church, school, university, business, sports club, neighbourhood association, labour organisation, civic movement, non-profit organisation and community leader has a role to play.

If we are serious about rebuilding our city, rebuilding confidence in democracy must begin within our own communities.

Nelson Mandela Bay, like many municipalities across South Africa, continues to face significant challenges.

These realities understandably influence public confidence.

They should also strengthen our resolve to participate in shaping solutions.

That is why this election matters.

Not because it will solve every problem overnight, but because it gives every resident an opportunity to influence the direction our city takes over the next five years.

Too often people say their vote will not make a difference.

History tells us otherwise.

Democracy has never been shaped by those who stayed at home. It has always been shaped by ordinary citizens who believed that participating was better than surrendering.

The right to vote was secured through immense sacrifice by generations of South Africans who believed every citizen deserved an equal voice in determining the future of this country.

Every resident should therefore ask one simple question. If I choose not to vote, who will make that decision on my behalf?

Because someone always will.

Silence is never counted at the ballot box.

Only votes are.

As chair of the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition, I have witnessed what becomes possible when people from different sectors unite around a common purpose.

The signing of the Nelson Mandela Bay Social Compact earlier this year reaffirmed an important principle.

That rebuilding our city cannot be left to government alone.

Sustainable progress depends on active partnerships between government, business and civil society.

The same principle applies to our democracy.

If we want greater participation, communities must lead the effort.

Imagine the difference if every community organisation encouraged just 10 additional people to register and vote.

Imagine if every church reminded its congregation of the importance of informed citizenship.

Imagine if every school and university encouraged first-time voters to understand the electoral process.

Small actions, multiplied across thousands of households and organisations, would create a powerful movement of informed citizens capable of shaping the future of this metro.

This is not a call to support any political party or candidate.

It is a call to participate responsibly.

The consequences of our collective decisions extend far beyond election day.

They will influence investor confidence, service delivery priorities, economic growth and the opportunities available to future generations.

Every informed vote contributes to that future.

But our responsibility does not end when voting stations close.

True democracy requires active citizenship every day thereafter.

Voting is not the end of democracy.

It is where democracy begins.

As residents of the city that proudly bears Nelson Mandela’s name, we carry a special responsibility to uphold the democratic values that shaped our nation.

Those values call on us not to retreat into cynicism, but to respond with participation.

Before election day arrives, let each of us make one commitment.

Not only to vote, but to help someone else become an informed voter.

Encourage someone to register and explain why local government matters.

Help them understand that the future of this city will not be determined by politicians alone.

It will be determined by whether ordinary citizens choose to participate in shaping that future.

Because every informed conversation can inspire a voter.

Every informed voter strengthens our democracy.

And every election has the power to change the course of a city.

Let us choose participation over apathy.

Community over complacency.

Above all, let us strengthen the democracy that generations of South Africans sacrificed to build.

Because our vote is our voice.

And our collective voice has the power to build the Nelson Mandela Bay we all deserve.

Monga Peter is Chair of the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition

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