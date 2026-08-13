Will a ranger’s role still be necessary in 2040?

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Every year on July 31, World Ranger Day honours the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting the world’s natural and cultural heritage.

It is also a solemn occasion to remember rangers who have been injured or made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

To every ranger serving in South Africa, across Africa, and around the world, we owe a debt of gratitude for standing on the frontline of conservation, often under demanding circumstances.

As artificial intelligence, drones and satellite surveillance edge into conservation, one question keeps surfacing: will a ranger’s role, in its current form, still be necessary by 2040?

My answer is an unambiguous yes — not despite the technology reshaping the field, but because of it.

Machines can extend a ranger’s senses.

They cannot replace a ranger’s judgement, and they never will.

The modern ranger is already no longer defined simply by a uniform or a patrol.

A single shift can move from tracking a wounded animal, to gathering intelligence on a criminal syndicate, to explaining to schoolchildren why the species they protect matters.

Today’s SANParks ranger is a law enforcement officer, an emergency responder and a community partner rolled into one, across a network of more than four million hectares spanning 21 national parks.

No algorithm performs all three roles in a single afternoon, and none will by 2040 either.

There is much to celebrate.

On July 31, SANParks commemorated World Ranger Day through events across the country, culminating in the national event at Augrabies Falls National Park, recognising the courage, professionalism, and commitment of rangers who protect SA’s biodiversity daily, backed by specialised anti-poaching units now operating across the estate.

Yet celebration should never prevent honest reflection. Wildlife crime has evolved rapidly, with criminal syndicates exploiting sophisticated communications, intelligence networks, night-vision equipment, and cross-border logistics.

Conservation cannot keep responding with yesterday’s tools, and the ranger of 2040 must be more technologically fluent than the ranger of today.

Two categories deserve priority, so this evolution is deliberate, not reactive.

First, technologies that extend a ranger’s eyes and ears before a threat materialises: thermal cameras and acoustic monitoring, paired with predictive analytics that flag likely incursion points.

Second, systems connecting that information to the people who need it: integrated command centres turning scattered sensor data into a single operational picture.

None of this replaces a ranger’s judgement, courage, or fieldcraft — it sharpens it, and makes an already dangerous job safer.

Honest reflection also means acknowledging that equipment alone will not carry conservation forward.

Institutional integrity matters as much as innovation.

Vetting, accountability, and a culture that protects the ranger corps’ credibility are what allow every other investment to work as intended.

Rangers who do this work with integrity, often at real personal risk, deserve an institution held to the same standard.

This progress is a coordinated effort across rangers, investigators, scientists, pilots, dog handlers, and community partners — never solved, always deserving investment.

Having worked in conservation for more than a decade, I am convinced the ranger’s role will not shrink by 2040 — it will deepen.

World Ranger Day should be more than a day of recognition.

It should be a commitment to equip our rangers with modern technology, continuous training and stronger institutional support, so the human at the centre of conservation stays irreplaceable because we invested in keeping them there.

The greatest tribute we can pay our rangers is not only to applaud their service, but to ensure they shape the future of conservation rather than be replaced by it.

Phokela Lebea is a SANParks manager: communications, based in the Garden Route National Park