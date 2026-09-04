Mr Newton’s logic still holds up today

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Steams are flowing strongly due to recent rains, but El Nino could change that

Flamingoes will soon be abundant in estuaries in our region (Garth Sampson)

A rhino enjoys the abundant supply of water, but that could soon change with the arrival of El Nino (Garth Sampson)

Zebras gather to enjoy the delights of the watering hole (Garth Sampson)

Mushrooms and other types of fungi are flourishing in the damp weather conditions (Garth Sampson)

Addo elephants gather at a watering hole (Garth Sampson)

I will never forget September 11 2001.

As I was walking pas the television set, I asked if the images on the screen were a rerun of a Die-Hard film.

To my amazement, shock and disbelief it was not.

Had I not been watching a reputable news channel last week, I would have thought that the images of the Nepal disaster were from a cheap B-movie production.

In true cheap disaster movie fashion, everything seemed so exaggerated, with the houses that were being washed away looking like models on a film set.

The reality though was an unimaginable disaster of note.

A wall of water and mud, some 100m high, travelling at about 160km/h, is only something that could be imagined in Hollywood.

The debates are out as to the probable cause, ranging from global warming right through to an earth tremor.

The conspiracy theorists have been conspicuous in their absence to offer some other wild and wonderful theory.

Whatever your take on the situation, disasters, both natural and man-made, have been occurring since the dawn of time and will continue until the end of time.

It is only logical that whenever there are influences and shifts that interfere with the balance of nature that these disasters will become more intense and regular.

Newton’s Third Law of Motion, “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction”, operates in all spheres of nature, and I might add human nature.

Here I refer to politics and wars as prime examples of man-driven disasters.

Closer to home, we have had our fair share of disasters in the history of our country, and the most recent Gamtoos and Langkloof floods are a gentle reminder of how vulnerable we are to such catastrophic events.

The sardines that washed up on the shore of Algoa Bay last week are reported to have been contaminated with Pilchard Herpesvirus, which could have a detrimental effect on the local fishing industry.

Fish prices continually rocketing as demand increases is not good news for consumers.

Traditionally, September and March are the months with the most weather-related disasters in our metro.

As an ex-colleague always said, during these months, the weather does not know if it should act like winter or summer and gets all mixed up, creating some very unsettling weather.

I don’t know how much truth it holds, but it is an interesting theory though.

What does hold ground among locals is that September and October are the windy months in Gqeberha.

A sentiment held by my mother, who passionately hated the wind, which always put her in a bad mood and was our call to disappear and stay out of her sight.

I on the other hand am not that bothered by the wind, except when it blows the flowers and developing fruit off my avocado tree this time of the year.

Depending on the timing and intensity of the wind, it is the difference between a bumper crop and a few lost avocados for the picking around April.

Though on average December is the windiest month, due to its consistency, September and October are perceived to be the windiest, possibly due to the number and intensity of the big blows.

Incidentally the strongest recorded winds occurred in August 1991 and July 2002.

If the outlook for the Super El Nino fully materialises this year, we could be in for a bit of change going forward.

Experts believe that the strong easterlies seem to be dominant now but are not as intense or strong as would be the case from frontal westerlies.

With the high-pressure systems dominating, due to the lack of intense wind generating low-pressure systems, wind speeds should not be as volatile as normal.

This should be good news for my avocado tree blossoms, but the forecast for below-average rainfall for the summer season is not good news.

With punitive water restrictions and hosepipe bans still in place, the luxury of watering gardens, washing cars and cleaning driveways is taken away from us.

Besides being illegal, it is just plain unaffordable.

The saddest part is that for almost the last four months, millions of litres of water have been spilling over dam walls and flowing into the sea.

All this while millions more is being wasted by an ever-increasing number of water leaks throughout the metro.

Maybe I missed the memo, but I have not heard any inkling of requests, discussions or rumours that attention should be given to this matter at any council or other meeting.

Though we have an abundance of water at present, our council must be reminded that this region experiences droughts as regular as clockwork.

Major El Nino events occur roughly every 10 years and result in major water shortages over our region.

That would imply that we are now at the start of the downhill journey to the next drought, which will lead to critical water shortages in the region and in our metro.

This drought will be worse than previous ones because of exponential population growth and the effects of climate change.

Our council should therefore be forward thinking in being proactive to mitigate the effects of this next certain drought and water crisis, when they will be trying to coax, plead and beg consumers to cut consumption and use water sparingly.

These calls will possibly fall on deaf ears, as residents will be cognisant of the council’s actions of using punitive tariffs as a cash cow during a period of abundance and not as a preservation of a scarce resource measure.

This week in history:

2008: Coldest September minimum temperature on record of 0.8ºC is recorded in Gqeberha

Dam Levels

99.9% down from previous week at 100.13%

Impofu 99.94%

Weather Safety Tips:

Always ensure loads are secured on vehicles and on trailers, especially during windy conditions, as the wind can easily shift loads and pose a danger to yourself and other road users.

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