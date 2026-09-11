Buffalo thorn branches will not protect you against lightning

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Lightning lights up the sky above Austrey Lodge in Bedford

The first week of spring brought with it the first lightning to our metro, a relatively rare phenomenon in this area, especially so early in the season.

Our forefathers and old farmers would interpret this as a sure sign of a wet ensuing summer.

Unfortunately, modern technology, in the form of model forecasts, does not agree and spoils our fun.

We are all hopeful that this sign will negate that dismal seasonal forecast of below average rainfall, but I doubt it.

Scientists further claim that because of global warming, the incidence of lightning events will increase in the decades to come.

A map showing where lightning strikes occurred on September 3 (SA Weather Service )

The El Nino causing elevated summer temperatures will add fuel to this fire.

As far as the lightning in our metro is concerned, we are a low-risk area (0.5 strikes per km2 per annum) with only two reported lightning fatalities recorded.

These occurred on the eastern side of the metro, at St George’s Strand and the Aldo Scribante Racetrack.

Though the Buffalo City metro receives double that at 1.0 strikes per km2 per annum, it is the Mthatha region which is the most vulnerable at 3.5 strikes per km2 per annum.

These figures pale in comparison when compared with the eMkhondo (Piet Retief) area in Mpumalanga, which records about 15.1 strikes per km2 per annum.

In total, it is estimated that SA receives about 25-million ground strikes a year, with most occurring over the northeastern parts of the country.

SA is also considered a high-risk country, recording between 100 and 250 lightning-related fatalities countrywide each year, with some cases going unreported.

One would imagine that most of these fatalities would occur in the north-eastern parts of the country where the incident of lightning is the highest.

Lightning lights up the sky above Austrey Lodge in Bedford (Kevin Bennett)

This is not entirely true, as a major number of those fatalities are recorded in the former Transkei and KwaZulu-Natal rural areas, with many going unrecorded in remote areas.

The main reason for this is the topography of rolling hills and valleys, with many villages perched on top of these hills.

Other factors include rural premises without electricity that are unearthed.

Unfortunately, traditional beliefs do not help in preventing these fatalities and in some cases can increase risks.

During my time interacting with locals, I have heard some weird and wonderful beliefs.

Anything from protecting houses with tyres on the roof, to placing a buffalo thorn branch in the doorway or over your head to make one immune to lightning.

There is also a wonderful legend around the lightning bird or impundulu (hamerkop/umbrette) in Xhosa and Zulu tradition which makes for some interesting reading.

Traditional healers (sangomas) are known to prepare protective umuthi from various bulbs and herbs to protect households from lightning.

These beliefs and ignoring modern science often leads to fatalities.

In modern society, the fear of lightning has decreased drastically through the understanding of the science, risks and preventative measures that can be taken to reduce these risks.

Even nowadays, many are still petrified of lightning.

Some of the older folk still cover mirrors during storms.

This belief comes from the days when mirrors had a certain percentage of mercury in them.

I, however, have never come across a story of a mirror being struck by lightning, bar in a horror film.

My late father-in-law apparently was so petrified of lightning in his youth that he would hide under the bed for hours.

This was hard for me to believe, as later in life we always had to battle to keep him indoors during a lightning storm, as he always wanted to check on his “metal” rain gauge while it was raining.

Storm detection and lightning tracking technology has improved in leaps and bounds from the days when I started working at the then South African Weather Bureau back in the early 1980s.

Modern lightning detection networks can track storms and strikes in real-time, thereby building up a historic record of all historic lightning strikes.

These strikes are recorded to the millisecond.

Besides the advantages for research and risk reduction, the data from these systems are fully used by insurers when validating lightning-related insurance claims.

This data has a multitude of other uses and is fast becoming an industry of its own, with many agencies providing such services in different formats.

Golf clubs, mines, large factories, schools and sporting events are major users of such services, to reduce risks and fatalities.

The normal man on the street, with access to a cellular telephone or computer, can use a variety of apps to view approaching thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, especially when there are warnings issued.

At this stage, it is always wise to take the necessary simple precautions, such as staying indoors and switching off sensitive electronic appliances.

Above all stay away from trees, bus shelters and other large metal objects.

Remember that golfers and fishermen are at an extremely high risk and that is why many golf courses in high-risk areas employ some form of warning system to reduce the risk of fatalities.

This week in history:

1879 : One of the earliest recordings of floods in the Grahamstown/Makhanda area after a prolonged drought

Dam Levels

100.43% up from previous week at 99.9%

Impofu 100.57%

Weather Safety Tips:

Driving at night when it is raining heavily and the roads are wet makes it very difficult to distinguish objects, as one becomes slightly disoriented. Try to avoid driving at these times and take extra care if it is vital that you are on the road.

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