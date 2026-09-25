Allies for what? SA’s leadership crisis beyond the bridge

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Kenneth Macibela PIC FILE (FILE)

The Cosatu congress may appear, at first glance, to be another routine event in organised labour.

Yet beneath the speeches and political addresses lies a much larger story about the trajectory of democratic South Africa.

The gathering brings together a tripartite alliance that was once one of the most formidable political forces in the struggle against apartheid — the ANC, the SA Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu.

Yet, the political circumstances surrounding them could hardly be more revealing.

Following the 2024 general election, the ANC lost its outright majority and now governs through a government of national unity (GNU).

The SACP strongly opposed this arrangement, deciding to contest local government elections independently.

Cosatu, meanwhile, walks a tightrope, trying to preserve the unity of organised workers while maintaining ties with both historic partners.

They can still gather under one roof and call one another comrades.

But the question that increasingly demands an honest answer is one that ought never to have left the table — allies for what?

This is not a question about personalities, the DA’s participation in the GNU or electoral strategies.

It is a question about purpose.

The historical purpose of the alliance was clear — defeat apartheid, establish a democratic government and transform society.

The national democratic revolution was the vehicle for this transformation.

But after 1994, what exactly was the alliance collectively supposed to accomplish?

SA’s negotiated political settlement was an extraordinary achievement.

We crossed from a brutal racial order into a constitutional democracy without descending into catastrophe.

But we must not confuse the settlement with the completion of the liberation project.

The bridge was necessary, but the bridge was never the destination.

The constitution gave South Africans a framework within which society can continuously pursue justice, equality and shared prosperity.

It was never a magical promise of a perfect country.

The real question is whether we have demonstrated sufficient leadership capacity to use this democratic settlement to move decisively toward the society for which liberation was pursued.

Undeniably, SA today is profoundly different from 1994.

Democratic institutions exist, rights have expanded, and millions have gained access to housing, electricity and water.

These achievements should neither be denied nor diminished.

But progress must not become an excuse for abandoning unfinished work.

SA continues to carry a monstrous inheritance.

The spatial architecture of apartheid remains resilient.

Economic inequality is among the deepest in the world, unemployment is devastating and municipal dysfunction continuously undermines citizens’ confidence.

These material structures did not disappear simply because the political order changed.

Dismantling them requires genuine leadership.

This is where the deepest problem lies.

SA suffers from a poverty in leadership.

We do not lack people occupying office; we have countless presidents, ministers, mayors and union executives.

But position and leadership are not the same thing.

An election can place someone in an office, but it cannot manufacture the wisdom, character or courage required to exercise that responsibility.

Our political culture has increasingly succumbed to an “elective spirit”, where political conferences are dominated by who will occupy a position, rather than who possesses the capacity to lead.

The most troubling result is an office-bearer who is more accountable to the faction that installed them than to the purpose of the office itself.

Ordinary South Africans must care about this internal friction because the alliance is a national barometer.

When the organisations that brought SA to democracy struggle to agree on their contemporary purpose, the country has reason to worry.

The 2024 election should have been a moment of collective introspection for the alliance to ask why millions of voters moved away from the ANC, and what remains unfinished from the promises of 1994.

Instead, the formation of the GNU answered how to govern, but left the deeper question unanswered — what are we governing towards?

The alliance cannot survive indefinitely on historical affection.

If its contemporary purpose is simply the preservation of political influence, it has lost its moral centre.

If the answer is transformation, it must define what transformation means in the SA of 2026.

The greatest danger facing SA is not that our institutions are collapsing, but that the quality of leadership entrusted with them is steadily declining.

We must recover the discipline of purpose.

The tripartite alliance must do more than preserve its historical frame; it must rediscover the picture it was created to hold.

It is time to sit around the table, without faction or fear, and answer the simplest, most difficult question — allies for what?

Kenneth Macibela is a Durban-based executive director and social commentator