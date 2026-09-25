Will AI make weather forecasters redundant?

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AI generated image of Weather Guru working on a non-existent weather station at Churchill dam (Mrs Guru/AI )

At the turn of the century, the talk of the town was Y2K — that was between climate change and Covid-19.

Locally, we had a period when the drought and saving water was on everybody’s lips.

Lately one cannot turn to any international news channel and not be bombarded with the high crude oil prices, the conflict in the Middle East and the new buzz, the dangers of AI for humanity.

We are being warned of scenarios likened to Hollywood blockbusters such as The Matrix and The Terminator.

We all remember the terms Judgement Day and the takeover of humanity by AI systems like Skynet in The Terminator.

Then there were the prophecies in The Matrix, where we would be turned into a fuel source for machines.

One could brush this off as a form of mass hysteria and a conspiracy theory, and point to the Y2K issue, which eventually turned into the biggest non-event in the last three decades.

I once read a Ha’penny horror paperback and at the end of the book there was a line that has always stuck with me — “Reality is only limited by our imagination”.

This is a scary thought, but look at the imagination of Jules Vernes in 1870, writing the novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, about the fictional submarine Nautilus travelling under the South Pole (Antarctic).

Less than 100 years later, in 1958, it became reality when a real-life nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus, made history by travelling beneath the Arctic ice cap.

Fictitious gadgets imagined by Ian Fleming in every James Bond movie have not only been invented but have been improved upon 100 times over and, in some cases, condemned to the antique cupboard.

AI has been out there for quite some time, and I, like many, have not given it much consideration.

An associate nudged me towards exploring it and I must say I am a bit hooked on the concept.

Improving the layout of my documents and reports was my starting point and I was highly impressed.

It gives these documents a form of professionalism that only an expert in the field could give.

Even the wording in reports can be improved through AI.

This is just the start and there are many other advantages offered by AI.

It goes without saying that AI will never replace electricians, mechanics, plumbers, firefighters and the like.

The big question will then be: can AI replace the traditional weather forecaster?

Any user of WINDY.COM will notice the Meteoblue AI tab when comparing model outputs.

This is an advanced multi-model weather forecast feature which blends up to 40 global weather models using machine learning and live station observations.

The question is no longer whether AI can replace forecasters — the only question should be when, considering that path is already being explored.

An ex-colleague explored the added value of the human intervention in forecasts when using model data in his thesis.

If I recall correctly, human intervention added at least 20% to the accuracy of forecasts as opposed to pure model outputs.

That was in the days before the modern advancement of AI, and I do feel that there is a strong need to test this hypothesis going forward.

I still think that human intervention is vital in making the final decisions, especially when it comes to critical aviation and shipping forecasts, where thousands of lives are at risk.

I don’t think that we can leave the responsibility of vital decisions in the hands of a machine.

Besides, a machine cannot be held liable in legal terms as far as I know.

Weather forecasting is based on many data variables. For a model, or set of models, to work accurately, you need two very important things.

Firstly, you need massive computing power, which is available, but is very costly.

Not your average desktop computer, but super computers that run into tens of millions of rand.

The second and most important is data.

The data must be widespread, reliable and accurate. The saying: “You feed garbage into a forecast model, and you get garbage out”, holds ground here.

Many first world countries are continually improving and increasing their observation networks, thereby putting them ahead in the race of making more reliance on AI in forecasting.

Local forecasters need not be concerned that AI will outperform them, as our local observation network has not increased in numbers drastically since the 1980s.

In some areas they have diminished, leaving gaps in the observation network, with models having to do interpellations in those areas.

These interpellations, especially in our diverse landscape, can be unreliable in many cases.

As with numerous state-owned agencies, quality of data has also diminished for a variety of reasons.

Besides, if weather forecasters became redundant, what would our armchair critics do for their kicks.

With the start of the Industrial Revolution and the birth of the computer age, people were scared that they would lose their jobs and their livelihoods.

The opposite must be true today, with so many people working in the IT and associated industries.

Ultimately, a computer model to a forecaster is like a paint brush is to an artist.

No matter how good or bad the brush is, it is the skill of the artist that creates the artwork. Besides forecasting is not only a science but also an art.

I am a firm believer that it will not be a machine that destroys humanity, but man himself.

1997: Graaff-Reinet records its highest September maximum temperature of 39C

Dam Levels

100.92% up from previous week at 100.39%

Impofu 100.78%

Weather Safety Tips:

Lightning season is fast approaching, so always be mindful of the divide by three rules. Count the seconds between the lightning flash and the sound of thunder. Divide those seconds by three and that is the distance of the lightning away from you. For example, nine seconds divided by three means the lightning is 3km away.

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