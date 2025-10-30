City manager turnover costs Nelson Mandela Bay millions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has once again shot itself in the foot. As usual, the city’s residents will pay the price.

The cost of dysfunction has set the metro back to the tune of R142.6m in forfeited grant funding after the National Treasury rejected part of the metro’s rollover application.

This is money meant to repair collapsing water and sanitation systems.

It is money meant to help families in informal settlements.

It is money meant to finally put buses back on the road, to breathe new life into our stalled public transport system after many months of inactivity.

It is money the metro desperately needs.

Why have these much-needed millions been forfeited by the city?

A major reason is the musical chairs in the city manager’s office ― too many people have been acting in the position.

The city has had three acting city managers in 2025.

The Treasury’s rules are clear: an individual appointed as an acting municipal manager can be in the position for no longer than six months.

Yet here we are, year after year, making avoidable mistakes and expecting a different outcome.

The Treasury has now pulled the plug on more than half of the R267.6m in conditional grants the city failed to spend.

The main culprits of non-spending are infrastructure and engineering, followed by electricity and energy.

In the previous financial year, R379m was returned to the national coffers.

In yet another heated display this week, Bay councillors traded accusations instead of insisting on accountability.

One party blamed another for blocking proposed settlement deals with suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.

Others blame political agendas.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe blames the Treasury for being inconsistent with its rules.

Everyone blames someone else. This pattern is no longer frustrating. It is a disgrace.

The Bay has endured a decade of fragile coalitions and leadership instability.

During this time, officials do not act, contractors are not appointed and grants are not spent.

If our councillors truly cared about the people they are meant to serve ― whether in Motherwell or Humewood ― they would end the petty power games and put stability first.

The Herald