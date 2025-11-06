Municipality needs to step up and resolve building debt impasse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The decision to lease a 63MVA transformer to Coega Steel for R250,000 was unlawful and should be reviewed and set aside by a court, according to a legal opinion sent to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

If the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s budget and treasury department were a tenant in any ordinary landlord’s building, it would have been out on the pavement months ago.

After all, six months of overstaying, R3.9m in unpaid rent and a trail of R641,952.68 property damage would be enough to send any private tenant packing.

However, here stands the very institution that is meant to uphold the rule of law squatting in someone else’s building while preaching financial prudence to ratepayers.

The irony of the situation will not be lost on anyone, and the spectacle would almost be comical if it were not so serious.

While budget and treasury offices do not make the payments, it is responsible for municipal finances and has become the face of fiscal irresponsibility.

In a scathing letter warning of eviction, Kaplan Blumberg head of litigation Kyle Vermooten said the municipality’s blatant disregard for contractual obligations was not just a breach of law but a shameful betrayal of public trust.

The department is housed at the Murray and Roberts building at 186 Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha, and Vermooten told them to vacate by October 31.

This has not been done.

Acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo argues that an eviction would disrupt services and financial operations.

That might be true, but that disruption was self-inflicted the moment officials failed to renew the lease and allowed arrears to balloon to millions of rand.

There is more irony in this, too, in the city invoking the Municipal Finance Management Act to justify its inaction.

The law designed to prevent financial mismanagement is now being used as a shield for delay and evasion.

If the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wishes to restore credibility, it can start by leading by example.

Pay the debt, repair the damage, vacate if necessary — and do so without another word of self-pity.

