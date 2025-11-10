Airport Valley housing debacle a sad indictment on municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hundreds of temporary housing units at the 1948 Walmer settlement remain empty and vandalised

What should have been a lifeline for nearly 1,900 Airport Valley residents has instead become a symbolic sign of failure.

Six hundred temporary housing units, built at a cost of R36m, stand vandalised, stripped or occupied by opportunists — while the people they were meant for remain trapped in limbo.

The new 1948 settlement, located near Victoria Drive, was completed in 2024 to accommodate 1,849 residents.

A year after the settlement was completed, roofs had vanished, doors and windows were gone and electrical fittings had been ripped out.

Even overhead cables to a transformer have been stolen.

Whole sections of the site now resemble a scrapyard more than a state-funded housing project.

Hundreds of frames lie dumped in open fields, and nearly half the structures are roofless shells.

This is a predictable consequence of a municipality unable — or unwilling — to safeguard assets, honour its housing commitments, or enforce its own relocation plans.

Airport Valley residents were told the move was temporary, a necessary step towards the construction of a promised R58m RDP development.

Of that project, R10m was already allocated for services.

But when many residents refused to move until guaranteed permanent housing and amenities at the site, the process froze.

A municipality that should have been steering a complex relocation ended up retreating behind court papers.

Now, instead of a functioning project, we have a stalemate.

With 108 households lawfully relocated, nearly 200 illegal occupiers are settled among them, and 172 units remain empty.

Those who did move — people who acted in good faith — have received nothing but silence. No timelines. No communication. No progress.

“The houses were empty, so I came,” one woman said.

The municipality says it repairs units as people move in.

But that is not a plan. The municipality must get its house in order.

The Herald