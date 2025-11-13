Stats SA counts millions of jobs in the informal economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Workers wait to be hired for manual labour in Walmer

For years, SA’s informal economy has been treated as an afterthought, and this week’s announcement by Statistics SA that 4 million South Africans are now counted as employed in the informal economy marks a long-overdue step towards acknowledging the true scale of economic life beyond the formal sector.

The country’s official unemployment rate dropped by 1.3 percentage points to 31.9% in the third quarter, a modest improvement.

The Eastern Cape did not fare so well, with its jobless rate rising to a staggering 41.2% after the loss of 53,000 jobs, mostly in manufacturing.

However, the revision of definitions in the third Quarterly Labour Force Survey has reshaped SA’s unemployment rate.

While Stats SA insists that headline unemployment figures remain consistent and comparable, the changes bring clarity to what has always been a statistical blind spot.

Street traders and backyard mechanics, to home-based seamstresses and small-scale contractors, are now counted.

Capitec estimates up to 6 million informal businesses operating nationwide.

Former Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie was not entirely wrong to provoke debate by suggesting that our official jobless rate could be overstated if informal activity were properly counted.

Standard Bank’s recent study found that 80% of such enterprises are unregistered.

Such figures are not just technical adjustments. They carry implications for how we understand work, growth, and the economy.

The government has designed economic plans and interventions as if the informal sector were a side issue.

But that should change.

There is a need to create a national register for informal enterprises.

The register should not be used to tax and regulate small traders, but to understand them, support them, and connect them to finance, infrastructure and markets.

Such a move would go a long way in further tackling SA’s unemployment rate.

