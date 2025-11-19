Multifaceted approach needed in fight for safer schools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two months have passed since Liyolo Wakeni’s life was taken in a violent brawl, but for pupils who witnessed the chaos, and for parents who now drop their children at the gates with a silent prayer, the trauma is fresh, the fear is real and the threats have not stopped.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube’s intervention this week was necessary but also long overdue.

Gwarube said her visit to Humansdorp Senior Secondary School was driven by the need to address both the recent fatal stabbing and the broader surge in bullying incidents across the country.

But gangsterism has been edging closer to Humansdorp’s schools for years, fuelled by drugs and turf conflicts.

The issue of gang violence spilling into schools in the small town made headlines in 2022 when at least four people were killed in the area in the space of a week.

At the time, the school governing body said it was concerned about the increase in gang violence and aware that some of the school’s pupils had allegedly been involved.

The SGB sounded the alarm then. Few listened.

Now a pupil is dead.

Liyolo, 18, was stabbed to death at the school in September. The pupils arrested in connection with the crime have since been released on bail or into the care of their guardians.

Security upgrades and unannounced police raids — while welcome — are merely a quick fix by the minister.

The problems go deeper.

For teachers who must teach while scanning windows for danger, and for pupils scared of raised voices in passages, these measures will provide little comfort.

During Monday’s engagement, pupils publicly pledged to report incidents of bullying and help build a safer, more accountable school environment.

Gwarube is correct to insist that pupils must be at the forefront of the fight for safer schools.

However, empowerment must not become a euphemism for shifting responsibility onto these children.

The school, department and community must also take responsibility.

Liyolo’s death happened under their watch.

