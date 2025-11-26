Enough dirt already for Senzo Mchunu to fall on his sword

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If everything goes according to plan, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will this morning appear before the parliamentary ad-hoc committee investigating claims of senior police management and politicians being captured by criminal syndicates.

Matlala is at the centre of the explosive claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July that now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and various high-ranking cops sought to disband a successful police investigative task team after it threatened the interests of Matlala and his associates.

By late yesterday, Matlala’s lawyers were still trying to have his testimony postponed, going as far as threatening to interdict the hearing which is scheduled to be held at the Kgosi Mampuru maximum prison in Pretoria, where he is currently being held for attempted murder.

The ad-hoc committee is pressed for time in its investigations as its term in office will expire soon if not extended by the National Assembly.

Hence it is imperative that the committee hears from Matlala, the man who allegedly bankrolled Mchunu’s presidential ambitions and apparently used his proximity to the minister and his associates to push for the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), as soon as possible.

But even if Matlala does not appear before the committee today, there has been enough testimony presented before the ad-hoc committee as well as the Madlanga commission, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe the same allegations, for certain steps to be taken before the end of the year.

Judging by what has come out of the two processes so far, it is clear now that there was no rational decision for Mchunu to order the disbandment of the PKTT, and that he went against the rules in doing so without consultation with anyone in the police, the cabinet or with his boss, the president.

Hence while the probe continues on whether the decision was influenced by Matlala and other members of the criminal syndicate known as the Big Five, we believe that the two processes have already revealed enough wrongdoing for Mchunu to fall on his sword.

There is really no reason for him to remain in the post, albeit on leave, and have another police minister continuing with the job when it is now clear that, at the very least, he is guilty of not following necessary processes.

Mchunu should take a leaf from the book of his former colleague and comrade, Nhlanhla Nene, who resigned from being finance minister based on a far less serious charge of omitting to reveal that he had once visited the home of the controversial Gupta family.

