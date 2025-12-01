Wider investigation needed to untangle military training scandal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appeared on day 3 of her 10-day scheduled trial at the Durban High Court on November 12, 2025, in Durban, South Africa. The daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma is facing terrorism charges for her alleged involvement in the 2021 riots that resulted in the deaths of over 300 people. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

News that five people have been arrested in connection with the recruitment and sending of South Africans to fight in the war between Russia and Ukraine should alarm all of us.

The Hawks confirmed at the weekend that three people were arrested at OR Tambo airport on Thursday while allegedly on their way to Russia.

A fourth suspect, believed to have organised the trip, was arrested a day later after police investigations.

Then on Saturday, the Hawks reported that a fifth suspect had been picked up and that all of them would appear in court this morning.

Among the five, according to an SABC report, is a well-known media personality.

Some people have claimed that the person works for one of the radio stations at the public broadcaster.

The news is concerning because the arrests come right on the heels of reports revealing that former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma, and two other individuals associated with the MK party were linked to the recruitment of 17 South Africans now trapped in war-torn Ukraine.

The 17 were allegedly lured to join a private paramilitary company in Russia, believed to be involved in mercenary activities, under the guise that they would receive training as bodyguards.

Sambudla-Zuma has since reacted to the scandal by announcing her resignation from parliament, with the MK party claiming that she did so to focus on clearing her name and helping the 17 to return home safely to their families.

It is troubling to learn that in a democratic South Africa that has sought to play the role of a peacemaker in world affairs, there are still those who seek to involve citizens in wars on foreign soil — in the process allegedly breaking the country’s laws.

What is apparent is that this is not being done for some ideological or political reason — though that too would be problematic — but for those involved to allegedly line their pockets at the expense of often-desperate young South Africans.

The alleged association of one of SA’s political parties also raises questions about the MK party’s commitment to both the rule of law and constitutional democracy.

It is for these reasons that we believe that the country’s security services should not just stop with those already arrested or those behind the plight of the 17 in Ukraine.

A wider investigation is required to establish if there are any other people involved and whether this drive to have individuals trained abroad is really limited to them fighting for Russia and not, as we saw in Libya and other countries where freelance soldiers were used, to later destabilise SA.

The Herald