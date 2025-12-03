Community protests highlight Gqeberha’s gang violence toll

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dozens of Nelson Mandela Bay residents protested under the theme of "Coloured lives matter" with a picket symbolically starting at the Papenkuil Cemetery on Monday morning.

There are moments when a community’s anguish becomes impossible to ignore.

Monday’s protest outside the Papenkuil Cemetery in the northern areas was one of them.

A hundred people stood dressed in black along Stanford Road to make a point.

These were not politicians, but parents, neighbours and survivors of the gang violence that has wreaked havoc on the northern areas for years.

Almost 2,000 youths were arrested in Gqeberha’s northern areas in just one year.

The cycle of violence and addiction is being perpetuated by elements of gangsterism that resulted in 1,868 people aged 14 to 35 being charged for a variety of crimes.

Leading the statistics are offences under the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act that accounted for 444 cases.

That was followed by common assault, with 259 cases, and driving offences with 258 cases.

Violent crimes also featured on the list, with 73 cases of unlawful possession of firearms, 22 murder cases and 33 attempted murder cases.

On Monday, three coffins were placed on the centre island to express that children were dying, and nothing was changing.

Mothers recalled burying 14-year-olds. Parents described living for years with unanswered questions about their children’s murders.

Renaldo Coll of Sky Funeral Services said there was an increase in the number of unnatural deaths in the northern areas.

“We see parents bury their children.

“Their voices must be heard, and more eyes and ears must be on the ground.”

This is a result of policing that is overstretched, under-resourced social services, and political leaders who surface only when cameras are rolling.

The northern areas does not need another visit, another speech, or another promise from political leaders.

It needs resources with properly staffed police stations, youth programmes and accessible rehabilitation services.

If this is not done, the violence will escalate, more families will grieve, and the northern areas will continue to suffer.

The Herald