Exciting aerotropolis plan must not become a broken promise

Modern history teaches us that the success of any country is heavily dependent on the robust economic growth and development of its cities.

In larger economies and mid-size ones, like ours, it is not enough that the commercial capital is a success, there must be numerous other urban centres growing at speed.

The example of robust economies in South-East Asia attests to this.

Hence, if we are to turn around SA’s economic fortunes, which have not been impressive since 2011, much attention would have to be paid to the development of its cities.

It is in this context that we welcome plans by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to build an aerotropolis that would include a new logistics hub near the airport and a 3,300m runway.

If the city goes ahead with the plan, it has the potential to stimulate economic development, create thousands of much-needed new jobs and reposition the metro as a major logistics hub.

However, our excitement about this project, which seems to enjoy the support of parties across the board, is tempered by a history of a number of other major economic projects that never came to fruition. These include the development of the waterfront.

We sincerely hope that the mega “airport city” will not end up being added to that list of broken promises.

As the third-largest mover of airfreight, after Johannesburg and Cape Town, Gqeberha is well positioned to make the aerotropolis a success.

It will also help boost the tourism industry, with international flights coming directly to the city.

We hope that, soon, the project would enjoy the backing of both the provincial and national administration, making it easier to unlock both private and public investment into it.

If our country and continent are to change the narrative of economic stagnation and underdevelopment, their relatively industrialised cities, including Gqeberha, need new projects that would turn them into cities for the future.

The aerotropolis plan is an excellent opportunity for the metro and the region to start moving towards that direction.

