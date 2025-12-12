SA cannot afford another court battle over NPA head

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 11: National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Shamila Batohi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 11, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

It is commendable that candidates for consequential public positions such as head of the National Prosecuting Authority now have to be interviewed in public to allow citizens the chance to assess whether they are suitable for the job.

Such transparency was not always the case.

As a result, perceptions often took root, especially when things started to go wrong, that people appointed to high office were politically connected individuals without the requisite skills for the job.

In the post-state-capture era, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration is opting for transparency in the process of making such appointments, even when he is not legally compelled to do so.

This week’s interviews aimed at finding the next National Director of Public Prosecutions have therefore been interpreted as yet another progressive step towards fixing the public service and ensuring that deserving candidates get the top jobs.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, the national director wields enormous power, and the quality of the incumbent can be the difference between victory and defeat in the fight against crime and corruption.

Though outgoing national director Shamila Batohi faced an uphill battle in leading a weakened NPA as it attempted to tackle the insidious consequences of state capture, it is probably fair to assess her tenure as largely disappointing.

For this reason alone, there is considerable public interest in whether SA’s next national director will prove more effective in bringing wrongdoers to book.

Judging by public commentary on social media and other platforms, many South Africans are not impressed by the calibre of some of the individuals who made the shortlist of six candidates being interviewed for the job.

At the end of the first day of interviews, many commentators either complained about being “underwhelmed” by the responses of the candidates or expressed concern that none of them had demonstrated the ability to transform the NPA beyond what it had become under Batohi.

At least one political party has threatened to challenge the entire process in court due mainly to the decision to shortlist advocate Menzi Simelane for the position.

Simelane’s controversial appointment by then-president Jacob Zuma in 2009 was later invalidated by the Constitutional Court because of the Ginwala Commission’s adverse findings against him about his reliability as a witness.

Despite this, justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and her panel have decided to forge ahead with the interviews, insisting that everything is being done by the book.

Let’s hope the minister and her team are right and that the process will not end up in a courtroom.

SA cannot afford another long period of going without a permanent NPA head while parties and the government fight it out in court.

