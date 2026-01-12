Kudos to community initiative helping initiates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

while initiation practices remain controversial and safety concerns persist, community-driven initiatives can both protect cultural traditions and ensure that poverty does not prevent young people from reaching important milestones and future opportunities.

The topic of initiation schools and, of late, imigidi tends to dominate the public discourse during this time of the year.

Some of the discussion is celebratory, discussing the lengths to which parents and extended families are willing to go in showing their joy at their sons officially reaching the stage of manhood.

Of course, even here there would be some level of controversy, with some feeling that culture is being perverted by those they accuse of using the ceremonies to display their wealth.

In recent weeks, there have even been debates surrounding the rights and duties of mothers who happen not to be married to the boy’s father during imigidi.

But overwhelmingly, what still dominates the news are the deaths of initiates in some of the schools and efforts by both parents, state institutions and traditional leadership to put a stop to them.

All of these topics are important and need to be kept on people’s minds so that, in the near future, such cultural practices are conducted in a safe environment.

In today’s edition, we carry an uplifting story of a nonprofit organisation that has made it its mission to ensure that even the city’s poorest of the poor are not prevented from engaging in their cultural practices just because they don’t have enough money.

The Sakhisizwe Sakwa Xhosa Group this past weekend worked with the Motherwell community to help organise ceremonies marking the successful return of about 18 initiates to their families.

We would like to congratulate the NPO for the initiative.

It is a perfect example of how, by working together, members of our communities can help uplift each other while at the same time ensuring that access to finance is not a stumbling block to our young reaching important milestones in their lives.

From here, we hope, can develop many other communal initiatives aimed at enabling access to further education and encouraging young entrepreneurship.