Leadership lesson in how Afcon final saved from disaster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security staff tackle Senegal fans who invaded the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final will go down in history as one of the sports world’s most dramatic events.

It was filled with drama, controversy, bad officiating, terrible decision-making by players and heroic leadership by one captain.

What had been a magnificent tournament in Morocco, running over much of December and January, was nearly ruined on Sunday night when two controversial refereeing decisions caused supporters and players of one the finalists, Senegal, to want to abandon the match.

For a full 15 minutes, it looked like the tournament would end in disgrace as the Senegalese returned to their dressing room, refusing to play the last 90 seconds of the game, in protest against what they saw as unfair refereeing.

The unprecedented action saw Senegal’s national coach leading the charge — hence bringing “the beautiful game” into disrepute just when the eyes of the entire footballing world were on Africa.

However, the situation was saved when a single Senegalese player, seasoned attacker Sadio Mane, decided to take a stand that was not popular with his teammate and national team supporters.

He started lobbying that they come back to the field, arguing that no matter how unjust the referee’s decisions were, they did not justify abandoning the game.

Sense eventually prevailed, players returned to the field and Morocco was allowed to take the controversial penalty.

But, as fate would have it, the Moroccan player failed to convert the penalty advantage to goal — giving Senegal a new lease of life.

By the time the full game, which included extra-time, ended, Senegal were up 1-0 and, hence, crowned champions.

It was a sweet ending to a dramatic final where most neutral observers left believing that justice had been done.

A lot is going to be said about what transpired in that game for many years to come.

But for us the most important lesson from the evening is how principled leadership, even at the time when one is in a tiny minority, could cause the rest of a community or society to see the folly of their actions and start doing the right thing.

In a world of populism, where so-called leaders follow trends rather than influence them, it is refreshing to still have leaders of the same calibre as Sadio Mane.

He may only be leading in the field of play, but if enough of those in politics take a leaf from his book, our continent would be on a great trek.

The Herald