Swift, decisive action required to get to bottom of mark-tampering allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

About 37 grade 11 pupils are involved in the investigation but the number could be higher. Stock photo

Story audio is generated using AI

Allegations that an acting principal at a secondary school in Gqeberha’s northern areas tampered with pupils’ marks in exchange for money are extremely serious.

If the accusations are proved to be true it would undermine the integrity of education, while false claims could damage the reputation of a school that has experienced stability recently.

About 37 grade 11 pupils are involved in the investigation, but the number could be higher, according to officials.

It is believed the pupils asked for their papers to be remarked at the end of grade 11 because they were not happy with their marks.

Either way, this matter cannot be allowed to drift in the halls of the Eastern Cape education department’s head office in Bhisho.

The department has confirmed that the case has moved from the district assessment irregularities committee to labour relations for further investigation.

But this will do little to calm the nerves of the parents, pupils and principal.

Details of the allegations emerged after parents revealed that some pupils had been in limbo since the start of the new academic year.

If there is evidence of wrongdoing, it must be presented and dealt with.

If the allegations are unfounded, the principal and the school community deserve swift exoneration.

An investigation that lingers without progress helps no-one. It would feed suspicion, divide parents and undermine trust.

According to the department’s data, the school’s matric pass rate improved from 57.9% in 2023 to more than 78% in both 2024 and 2025.

That upward trajectory suggests a school striving for stability.

To allow unresolved allegations to erode that progress would be a disservice to pupils and teachers.

Where marks are under review, timelines must be clear. Where decisions are reversed, reasons must be explained. Counselling support should be made available to the affected pupils.

This needs to be sorted out quickly — for the sake of the principal whose reputation hangs in the balance as well as the affected pupils who should be focusing on their work.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald