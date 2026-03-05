Lekota will be remembered for his patriotism and belief in rule of law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

No matter what one might have thought of Patrick Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota’s politics, his immense contribution to the building and strengthening of SA’s democracy cannot be ignored.

The Congress of the People (COPE) president, and former defence minister in president Thabo Mbeki’s cabinet, passed away on Wednesday, marking an end to an illustrious political career that spanned more than five decades.

Lekota cut his teeth in politics as a student activist in the early 1970s, deeply influenced by the teachings of Steve Biko’s Black Consciousness (BC) philosophy.

His political activities in the BC movement — including his role in organising the “Viva Frelimo Rallies” which celebrated the Mozambican victory against Portuguese colonialism in 1975 — eventually landed him on Robben Island where he served a lengthy prison sentence.

By the time he was released, he had converted to the politics of Nelson Mandela’s ANC and went on to play a pivotal role in the United Democratic Front and other organisations that were at the forefront of the resistance movement against apartheid inside SA in the 1980s.

His activities during this period led to his numerous detentions without trial, bannings as well as being one of the main accused in the Delmas Treason Trial.

When apartheid officially ended, Lekota was to be among the pioneers of the new order — serving as Free State premier, chair of the National Council of Provinces and later as defence minister.

In all his roles, no-one could fault his patriotism and absolute belief in the rule of law.

If he had faults, they related to his utmost loyalty to his leader, which made him defend Mbeki’s stance on HIV and Aids even though scientific evidence went against it.

When the ANC, under the presidency of Jacob Zuma, recalled Mbeki from office months after Zuma had defeated him in an ANC leadership contest, Lekota was among a group of ministers who sacrificed their cushy cabinet posts and resigned in protest.

He went on to form COPE, introducing serious competitive politics in constituencies that were, until then, considered as exclusive ANC bases.

Although COPE never grew to become the political force some hoped it may have become, the organisation and its leader led the way in reshaping the country’s multi-party democracy.

Many other parties that splintered off the ANC subsequently benefitted greatly from the path set for them by Lekota.

