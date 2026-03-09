Church’s role in the fight against substance abuse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LIFE co-founder Vidah Mayama writes about the role the church can play in fighting substance abuse

Churches can play a vital role in the fight against substance abuse by becoming involved in education and early detection in their communities.

Substance abuse is a key driver of crime.

In parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, pastors and church leaders work closely with LIFE (Lead Inform Facilitate Educate) to address the scourge.

LIFE is non-profit organisation which facilitates social change and capacity building of individuals, families and communities through substance abuse prevention awareness and early intervention.

It was founded in 2013 by a group of individuals who are passionate about development, as a response to the alarming incidence of violent and criminal acts driven by substance abuse in our communities.

The call for action was made by public sector institutions, local councillors and the community.

They pointed to substance abuse consequences such as unplanned teenage pregnancies, foetal alcohol syndrome, school drop outs, bullying, high levels of poverty, unhealthy social relations, poor adherence to treatment, and putting pressure on clinics flooded with patients.

The church is in a unique position to help combat substance abuse as it is close to the community – with a presence on almost on every street.

Churches can also become involved by providing financial support for LIFE following the halving of a grant from Social Development, which has been funding the organisation since 2018.

Volunteers and donations are needed as the cut in funding has forced LIFE to reduce its staff complement and travel budget.

We are grateful to our four remaining staff members for their efforts in strengthening partnerships and walking that extra mile to reach their targets.

The focus is on schools in Zwide and Motherwell, as we had to discontinue services in KwaDwesi and KwaMagxaki due to inadequate resources.

Each staff member reaches out to four schools and has a target of engaging 300 young people a month.

One of the many challenges is that in most areas taverns are situated too close to schools and do not adhere to the drinking age regulations.

LIFE’s educational and preventive programmes are aligned with ACT No 70 of 1908.

The focus is on reaching children in schools through life orientation session, out of school youth through sport activities and the community at large through churches and other gatherings, including counselling pregnant women attending clinics.

The interventions are based on Ke Moja (I am fine without drugs), a national substance abuse programme introduced by the department of social services in 2013.

Different facilitation methods are used to equip young people to stay away from drugs and to equip them with life skills.

The sessions also address gender based violence, and physical and mental bullying.

Youth out of school are reached in social clubs and on sports fields.

The content is the same, but the challenge is that they are often already addicted and resort to violence.

Addiction and the resulting violence is a major challenge with youth out of school.

They mostly come for help escorted by grandmothers. Our staff members work closely with social workers for referral purposes.

Parental are taught how to identify signs of substance abuse and symptoms of children using drugs. The parents are usually reached through churches.

LEAP also engages in broader outreaches when resourced and funding are available. In December LEAP field workers collaborated with social workers to locate the parents of lost children in “operation pasop.”

Such partnerships and networking are key to successful interventions in the community.

LIFE works closely with the South African Police Service, which includes hosting a joint event at the launch of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.

Staffers are also on hand at Motherwell road blocks where drivers are informed about drug awareness and the dangers of substance abuse.

At a Valentine’s Day celebration, the chairperson of the Moral Regeneration Movement spoke to young church people about the difference between love and violence.

Other partners include Ubuntu Pathways, LoveLife, the White Door Centre, Missionvale Care Centre, the department of health through clinics, and community and church leaders.

There is much more that LIFE can be doing to address the challenges of the NMB communities.

However, the challenge for most organisations working on uplifting and providing hope to people, is funding and resources.

It is hard for staff to stay positive and to continue making a difference when they are concerned about being paid at the end of the month, or when there are limited funds for transport.

Other challenges are insufficient data connectivity, programme materials, project branding and permanent offices.

There are township churches willing to set aside space for a converted container.

Applications for funding and donations have been submitted to local businesses, the department of social development, individuals, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Lotto and various foundations.

Organisations like LIFE bring hope and happiness to our underserviced areas.

Without such programmes, families will continue to be broken, levels of community violence will increase, and more people will die as a result of substance abuse.

We have a responsibility to bring hope.

As Jacobus Nomdoe, founder of the Hope Revolution says, “if someone can’t find hope, let hope find them.”

Vidah Mayama is a co-founder of LIFE.

