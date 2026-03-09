Implementation delays destroy public faith in government

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the reasons there is a lack of trust between authorities, the national government in particular, and the general public is the tendency to take long for important decisions to be implemented.

By the end of this week, we would have gone a whole month since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South African National Defence Force troops would be deployed to various crime hotspots in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape to root out gang violence and organised crime.

The president’s announcement came at a time when many communities in the three provinces were crying out for help, pointing out that ordinary police at local police stations were not coping with usually heavily-armed and better resourced violent gangs.

In Gauteng, for instance, heavily armed gangs involved in illegal mining had pushed out a community from their homes on the West Rand and the local police could do nothing to stop them.

In our own city, Gqeberha, residents in the northern areas and in Kwazakhele live under constant terror because of gun-toting criminals that seem to have no fear of cops.

Hence the news that soldiers would be deployed to assist the police in these areas were met with both relief and jubilation.

But all of that is now slowly turning into frustration and disappointment as communities continue to suffer without seeing military boots on the ground.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia this weekend seemed to intimate that communities might have to wait a little longer as there was still some debate over the deployment due to concerns being raised about the army being ill-equipped to do policing.

This is really an unnecessary debate given that, over the past 30 years, there have been numerous occasions where the army was called in to help the police without any major problems.

Besides, what would have been the point of the president announcing the measure if he and his administration had not actually discussed how it was going to work.

It is delays like these, when people are in desperate need of help, that make the public not to believe a word coming out of the mouths of the political leaders.

The president and his ministers must be true to their words and ensure that the promised deployments happen immediately.

