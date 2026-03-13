Successful diplomatic relations a two-way street

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The approach Bozell has taken so far has been undiplomatic in that he has come across as someone who is here to dictate policy — even going as far as to say he doesn’t care what the country’s courts had ruled on some contentious issues.

Story audio is generated using AI

The new US ambassador to SA, Leo Brent Bozell, has started his tenure on a wrong footing.

Hardly a month into his new role, Bozell has been ignominiously summoned by Pretoria for comments deemed “undiplomatic”.

Bozell was always a controversial choice for US ambassador to SA, given his past and a very public opponent of the liberation struggle that delivered the current dispensation.

However, he was US President Donald Trump’s choice, and if Pretoria wanted to mend its relations with the current administration in Washington, it had to accept him.

That acceptance, however, is a two-way street.

On Bozell’s part, it means accepting that SA is a sovereign republic with full rights to adopt its own policies, pass laws and form alliances — both tactical and strategic.

While it is within his rights, as the US’s chief diplomat here, to try to influence the country’s foreign affairs policy, this ought to be done through persuasion and not admonition.

After all, in the bad old days of apartheid, Bozell was among those in the US who supported “constructive engagement” with the illegitimate National Party regime, so why would he want to take a less diplomatic approach with a democratically elected government?

Diplomatic engagement does not mean that countries should agree with each other on every issue of international importance.

In fact, success in the art of diplomacy is measured precisely by the ability to manage differences.

The approach Bozell has taken so far has been undiplomatic in that he has come across as someone who is here to dictate policy — even going as far as to say he doesn’t care what the country’s courts had ruled on some contentious issues.

This cannot be sustainable, and we are pleased that he appears to have walked back some of the controversial comments.

Hopefully, the controversy that has erupted since his comments in Hermanus earlier this week has helped the new ambassador remember that he is here to solidify the two countries’ friendship, not break it.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald