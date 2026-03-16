Transformer saga a distraction from other challenges

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The controversy surrounding the leasing of a municipality-owned R25m transformer to a private company is dragging too long — further damaging the reputation of the metro council and causing unnecessary confusion for residents.

While we welcome current efforts to investigate circumstances that led to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe signing off on a deal giving Coega Steels the transformer, we must caution against the issue being turned into a political football.

With local government elections scheduled for later this year, it is understandable that various political players would legitimately seek to use any hint of controversy to score political points against their opponents.

This happens between political parties, as each seeks to paint the opposition in a negative way while projecting itself as the best alternative.

In the context of the local government elections, the same happens within individual parties as different candidates position themselves as possible candidates for key council positions.

In this context, the transformer saga has become a centre of intrigue with all sorts of allegations and counter allegations flying around and various institutions being drawn in to investigate.

Instead of focusing on the many challenges confronting the city, the mayor has been in and out of courts and internal ANC tribunals answering to allegations related to the issue.

The mayor insists that she did no wrong and that the decision was appropriate as it helped save 600 jobs.

Her detractors argue that proper approval processes were not followed and that the whole transaction smells of some form of corruption.

The Hawks have been roped in to probe the allegations of impropriety and it would be best for all involved to await the outcome of that investigation.

Overly politicising the issue before the probe is concluded merely muddies the waters, making it hard for residents — the ultimate victims if indeed criminal wrongdoing is involved — to get to the bottom of the matter.