Owner’s battle with bureaucracy highlights a city in decay

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16/3/2026 Workers at Swan Lake in Kragga Kamma Road Simphiwe Ntshiza and Nelson Jonas moving rubble from the Grogro protests are hindering business. photo Fredlin Adriaan

There’s something almost absurd about it.

A wedding venue, built more than a decade ago, is doing everything right by paying its rates, following the rules and creating jobs.

Yet its entrance has been blocked by rubble and tree trunks for more than a month after a protest.

Not because no-one knows about it. Because no-one is doing anything about it.

That’s the part that should worry us.

The owner, Mariana Lourens, has emailed and followed up.

She hasn’t ignored the system. She’s tried to use it.

And still, nothing meaningful has happened.

Instead, she’s told to log a call, get a reference number and wait her turn.

This isn’t really about a pile of debris on Kragga Kamma Road. It’s about what that pile shows us.

Because clearing a fallen tree should not take weeks.

When a person has to battle to access their own property through a maze of emails, call centres and empty assurances, you know something is broken.

At some point, the municipality just stopped trying.

The protests along that road didn’t happen in a vacuum. They are driven by legitimate grievances.

In this case, residents are still waiting for electricity.

But when the response to one failure is another failure, the cycle feeds itself.

Nothing gets fixed. Everyone gets angrier.

In between, residents and businesses carry the cost.

We’ve seen versions of this story again and again across the city.

Infrastructure is left to break, and projects stall. Basic services that take far too long to materialise.

A city does not break in one big collapse, but through a hundred smaller ones.

That has happened in Nelson Mandela Bay. The most frustrating part is that none of this is complicated.

Instead, the gap between what should happen and what actually happens keeps growing.

At the time of writing, outside Swanlake Gardens, the rubble remains.

In many ways, that has said everything.