ANALYSIS | Greener technologies alone will not stop global warming

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Every idea that goes against the predominant thinking of the time tends to bring its originator a lot of scepticism, and even contempt.

Because our desire for acceptance runs deep within the human psyche, carrying the burden of a new and brazen idea requires a mantle of courage and perhaps a pinch of crazy.

Certainly, those who seek to change the world are up against a billion others who don’t want it to change.

This is why I have always appreciated our homeboy Kumi Naidoo.

Naidoo celebrates disobedience. He engages in a slow, steady dismantling of normal — taking apart what we have done to the world and putting it back together — always seeking equality and justice at the end of it.

But equality and justice do not sit well with those who benefit from the status quo.

This is why the work of climate activists, like Naidoo, is a feat of brave ideas, clarity of intent and an ability to butt their head against many brick walls — but carry on anyway.

He carries on until what others think is crazy, becomes normal.

Naidoo has always been ahead of his time.

And this is where people have underestimated him and the thousands of other people like him who are fighting a system.

At first people thought it was crazy to talk about climate change. Now we know it is crazy not to.

Naidoo was recently the speaker at an event held by Nelson Mandela University, a lecture in memory of anti-apartheid activist and poet Dennis Brutus.

I was eager to attend as I needed a dose of “climate justice inspiration” from someone I deeply admire.

When I approached Naidoo afterwards, he spoke about the “realism” in the room. Let me expand.

Naidoo began his speech with a quote by Amílcar Cabral: “Tell no lies, claim no easy victories.”

He proceeded to talk about his work at the international level, advocating for governments to sign onto a new fossil fuel treaty which requires “fast, fair and funded” transitions away from fossil fuels.

For those in the climate justice spaces, this is a radical new idea to take climate policy away from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change — which though utterly indispensable for its scientific work on climate change, has been deeply influenced by the nefarious desires of fossil fuel companies and their puppet countries.

Naidoo referred to the annual UNFCCC Conference of the Parties as “contaminated public forums”.

He then proceeded to talk about the world we are facing.

The science has been clear for years — we must not pass the 1.5°C mark of warning of the atmosphere — to do so spells disaster for the earth.

In 2023, very briefly, we passed that temperature increase.

Though not as an average temperature yet, in four years’ time, we will be there.

“Humanity is in a deep and spiralling crisis,” he reminded us.

Naidoo also spoke of the role of art and music in changing how we see the world — and the role of hope in changing behaviour.

Policy. Art. People.

The respondent was up next.

Their “counter-argument” centred on new technologies. Many of these — small nuclear reactors, green hydrogen, carbon credits, extraction of gas — are things that the SA government is already pushing.

It is the same old playbook I have heard in other forums and the hard plans for these are now on the doorstep.

For every “new” technology the respondent spoke of, people in the room would nod and agree.

I know why — people love shiny new things. It should be noted that these are all considered “green technologies”, which is probably why people believe in them.

They love to believe that the answers are easy. They love technology and think it will solve everything. They want to disconnect from the responsibility of changing themselves.

At one point, the respondent inferred that “God tells us to use what is in our hands”.

They meant that because SA has coal, and oil and gas, we should use it. Damned be the climate.

This is the “realism” that Naidoo spoke about.

But this is the problem. As Naidoo said, “Tell no lies, claim no easy victories”.

Technology is not neutral. Easy answers are not possible. There are no easy victories in the climate space.

For every technology put forward by the respondent, I could name two or three problems with it.

These were not mentioned.

They did not mention the outrageous cost of nuclear expansion or the fact that we don’t have the engineering expertise in our country.

They didn’t mention that green hydrogen is largely for an export market and will not solve our local energy crisis.

They didn’t mention that gas is prone to methane leaks, and that methane is more toxic for the climate than carbon.

And when they spoke of coal still being an important source of our energy, they failed to mention the human cost, the undignified work and the fractured communities — never mind the wasteland that is Mpumalanga.

They spoke as if all these ideas are beautiful, entirely possible and void of social-economic-environmental costs.

They are not. For one, with our constrained budgets, we cannot be certain that our government can handle the price of even just one of those energies.

For another, there will be a social cost — and maybe that social cost is that we don’t move forward at all.

I am sure many people believe that the average climate activist is only concerned about renewable energy.

This is not true. An experienced and effective climate activist is a beast with many talents.

They know that the solutions to the crisis are not only technological.

The solutions are better public transport systems, the protection of mangroves and wetlands, the use of traditional knowledge, better consultation processes, rural democracy, the promotion of women’s rights, improving skills of workers, budgeting for disaster response, access to land, better urban planning, promotion of new value systems — and the list goes on.

This is why the average climate change activist is also a scientist, a diplomat, a psychologist, an economist, a politician and a lawyer.

This is why Naidoo speaks about policy, art and people.

This is why he has to navigate his way through places of power.

Power and people have stopped the world from making significant headway in the struggle to reduce the climate crisis.

People who have made the decisions base them not on facts, but on fear, failure, denial, politics and power.

They have shown themselves to be fallible, just like all the rest of us, and in the process, pushed our climate systems to the limit.

Technology seems to be at the heart of the power struggle. This is because technology is where the money lies.

So instead of thinking about an economic change, or a value change, which serves no direct financial gain, we fight over technology. We promote it as the ultimate panacea.

We need to be realistic. We do need greener technologies, but the ones that are not big and shiny (rural solar farms, community-owned renewable projects) are not high on anyone’s agenda.

But we also need to think deeply about who gains from the big and shiny (or for that matter, the old and dirty) and what the social costs are. Who do we put first?

We have to move past technological fixes.

We need to start with the basics — but also reach for our imagination, think up “crazy ideas” that just might work.

True democracy, human rights first, progressive and effective education, access to land, dignified employment, equality, access to services — all of these matter to climate activists. Perhaps we are not so crazy after all?