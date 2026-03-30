Public spat points to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s office in disarray

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In politics and governance, a chief of staff is the most senior and closest adviser and aide to the public office holder.

In the office of a president, the chief of staff essentially runs the office — acting as the link between the head of state and those reporting to him or her.

In many countries, including our own, it has generally become accepted in government circles that the word of the chief of staff is the closest thing to that of the political principal.

If one does not have access to the chief of staff they are not likely to have access to the elected leader.

But such power comes with great responsibility and a level of sacrifice for the one who holds such office.

They are expected to treat all information with utmost confidentiality, ensure that their principal gets the best advice and is shielded from harmful outside influences.

If things go wrong for the principal, it is usually expected that the chief of staff would take the blame and fall on their sword, if that can save the principal.

Given the above background, the public spat between Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe and her chief of staff, Mlungisi Lumka, is extraordinary.

Responding to her demand that he submit a letter stating why he should not be put on precautionary suspension, the chief of staff has essentially accused Lobishe of lying before a parliamentary portfolio committee.

Lumka’s letter, excerpts of which we report on in this edition, does not only suggest a mayor’s office that is in disarray, but directly accuses Lobishe of dishonesty.

If a mayor’s own chief of staff tells his principal, like Lumka does in the letter to Lobishe, that “we deserve better leadership than what you are currently offering”, isn’t that the most devastating vote of no confidence?

With all the electricity and water problems the city is confronted with, we would prefer that the mayor and the council are exclusively preoccupied with finding solutions to such problems, but how can they when her own office — which is supposed to provide her with support — seems to be in total turmoil?

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