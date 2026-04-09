Reported shift away from alcohol could lead to decline in crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New research suggests that South Africa may be turning the corner in its alcohol abuse problem. Picture:

Alcohol abuse is one of SA’s biggest problems, with the country listed as among the nations with the highest consumption levels.

However, new research suggests that we may be turning the corner.

According to a study published recently, 30% of the country’s alcohol consumers say they plan to reduce their intake.

The figure is almost double the global average, according to research by a group called Worldpanel.

The shift in the drinking patterns, says the study, is mostly driven by young people.

This is positive news in a country where alcohol abuse often leads to social ills such as a high murder rate and gender-based violence.

The study, read together with separate research conducted by Euromonitor — which points to growing numbers of young people opting for non-alcoholic substitutes — suggests that we may soon see a decline in the number of crimes and accidents that are associated with excessive drinking.

Though there is nothing wrong with consuming alcoholic beverages moderately, various studies have shown that too many of our youths drop out of school and end up engaging in anti-social and criminal activities because of their dependence on alcohol and other substances.

Over the years, there have been campaigns aimed at discouraging the dependence on alcohol among SA’s young people and the recent studies give hope that that these are now bearing fruit.

If indeed that is what is happening, then our country is on the right track.

We would not be needing the army to roam the streets of our townships and central business districts were it not for the role alcohol and drug abuse play in luring youngsters into criminal activities and gangsterism.

May the changing trend suggested by the research encourage more of us, in public and our little corners, to speak up about the dangers of alcohol abuse by our young.

We must teach more of them that having fun does not mean over-indulging in drinking.

If we succeed, SA will have a much brighter future.