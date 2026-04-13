IN MY VIEW | Ironman in the Bay a treasure to keep at all costs

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Flags from the countries of competitors line Shark Rock Pier at Hobie Beach to welcome during Ironman in Gqeberha. File photo: THE HERALD

For many citizens, sporting events, especially those that bring a little disruption to our routines or even in business operations through road closures, can be perceived as a nuisance we can do without.

However, when one looks at the sports economy and its ecosystem, the perspective changes.

Back in 2006, as a 30-year-old resident of South End, Ironman-related road closures were an irritation to me, especially at 6am coming back from a heavy Saturday night of movement and hydration.

Waiting to cross Heugh Road to The Factory seemed to take years, and this is how I got introduced to Ironman, through frustration.

Later, at the age of 35 in 2011, a health check revealed that I was obese and at risk of several chronic conditions.

Out of desperation, a colleague at Boomtown suggested I join them in training as a team member in a corporate triathlon to improve my health.

I cycled the whopping 18km and ran 4km and felt like a champion.

In January 2014, I was on the start line at the East London event, a Half Ironman (70.3) with the help of the legendary Raynard Tissink.

Fast forward to 2026, more than 20 Half Ironman races, including Bahrain 2016 and Dubai 2019, and six full Ironman distance events with one in Germany in 2017 completed.

In 2016, when Ironman started the rotation of the event, I had the privilege to be invited by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s sport, recreation, arts and culture directorate to co-ordinate and submit the 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship bid to Ironman HQ in the US on behalf of the city.

This was a competition against the likes of Nice in France, Budapest, East London and one other city I can’t recall.

Then-mayor Danny Jordaan supported the bid and participated fully, including personally hosting a crucial presentation to the Americans at the Tramways Building.

As a result, we were shortlisted.

Later that year after elections, new mayor Athol Trollip appeared to be hesitant about the bid because of the commitments we had made for road resurfacing and other investments in hosting the 2018 showpiece.

Things changed when we were announced as winners. Trollip threw his weight behind it and was a major force in the campaign, “MOLO Nelson Mandela Bay”, ahead of the 2018 event.

Just days before the event in September 2018, he was ousted. New mayor Mongameli Bobani was also fully on board, and the event went ahead without a hitch.

That 2018 event, a second Ironman event in one year, and over two days, was different to the regular March/April event.

This was a world championship, meaning participants were champions and qualifiers from more than 100 events across the globe.

The exposure Nelson Mandela Bay got in the lead-up was incredible at each of the 100 events, with stories of athletes queuing to secure a spot.

Similarly to the Olympics, the next host city attends the event preceding to receive the handover torch, so a delegation had travelled to the US event in 2017 to observe, learn and exchange ideas that could improve the SA event in 2018.

We put up an information stand at the Chattanooga event, with thousands of curious athletes coming around to ask us for more information on the Bay.

Why am I sharing all this, you may ask as we enter race week.

It is out of worry and concern that perhaps we are not doing enough to ensure that this one event that has been a staple, a lifeblood of the Bay’s tourism, is protected at all costs.

Other SA cities are putting up their hand.

Events in general have a lifecycle that requires consistent review, reinvestment, reviving and repositioning to sustain them into the future.

The global economy has a lot to do with it. Local governance, public support and participation numbers contribute.

The triathlete community is small, and we talk among ourselves and though no-one wants to acknowledge it, there is a growing concern that numbers have not been improving but going down and this could open a door to exit.

To put this into context, in 2015 a few friends battled to enter the event more than four months beforehand because it was sold out.

That must have been almost 3,000 race entries secured months in advance.

This week I saw the last-call advertisement on social media, 12 days before the gun goes off, and that’s a big concern because we all need to fight and protect our only reliable tourism boost.

The economics of this event are something of a wonder.

Triathlon is a logistically intensive sport because of the swim, bike and run combination.

Almost every travelling triathlete will have at least one partner coming along while professionals even bring a team.

During the 2015 event, it was estimated that nearly 900 international participants registered from the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, the US and Asia.

Conservatively, that means 1,800 visitors who spent between R5,000 and R10,000 a day on accommodation, shopping, entertainment, local transport and other expenses.

Work on the mid-point, R7,500 over five days equates, conservatively, to nearly R34m.

An amount of R34m injected into the economy of the Bay over five days secures jobs in tourism, hospitality and the rest of the economy.

This figure excludes flights, tourism levies and other costs spent in hosting the event such as wages to event staff, services by SMMEs, food traders, logistics, security and the rest of the events value chain.

Can Nelson Mandela Bay afford to lose R35m-R50m in direct expenditure into the economy in one week?

Citizens too have a role to play in safeguarding our golden goose — we are known as the Friendly City.

Unfortunately, just last week, a local professional triathlete was involved in a car-bicycle accident. Thankfully, he’s OK.

It is a plea that during this race week, we be more courteous, considerate and protect our visitors, especially those putting in the final bits of training on our roads — cyclists and runners.

Our economy needs Ironman to remain in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Let’s line up the streets in our thousands on Sunday April 19 and show the world we are open for more.

Nelson Mandela Bay is the home of the only Ironman in Africa.

Luvuyo Bangazi is a triathlete and former Triathlon South Africa board member. He writes this column in his personal capacity as an Ironman participant and enthusiast

The Herald