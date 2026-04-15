Ironman spotlight shows why Bay must get the basics right

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

13 April 2026 - Standalone - Drawing at least 2,000 athletes to Nelson Mandela Bay each year, the Ironman African Championship has become a powerful economic engine for the region, injecting millions of rands into the local economy annually. French athlete Paul Loiseaux,29 (pictured here) practises for the upcoming Ironman event taking place this weekend. Picture Werner Hills

Each year, the Ironman African Championship reminds us of what Nelson Mandela Bay can be at its best — vibrant, welcoming and on the global stage.

There is no denying the value of this event.

It draws athletes and spectators from across the world, fills hotels and guesthouses, and injects tens of millions of rand into the local economy.

It showcases the Bay’s natural assets to an international audience that might otherwise never have considered visiting.

The race returns to Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, with an exciting professional lineup vying for honours on April 19.

The 2025 edition drew more than 2,000 visitors linked to 990 registered athletes, with participants travelling from countries including the UK, Germany, the US and Russia.

The event generated about R87.9m in direct economic spend in the Bay, with visitors staying an average of four nights.

For a few days this weekend, the city will hum with energy. In many ways, it is a glimpse of the Bay as it should always be.

And that is precisely the point.

Major events such as Ironman must not be reduced to fleeting showcases where the city briefly shines, only to slide back into neglect once the crowds have gone.

The success of the event is built not only on the athletes’ performances but on the city’s ability to present itself as safe and attractive.

As the metro seeks to build on its track record of successfully hosting Ironman events for more than two decades, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen has urged officials to maintain a strong focus on the basics.

These include safety and security, adequate street lighting, cleanliness, well-kept ablution facilities and the proper upkeep of roads, barriers and signage.

The Bay does not lack appeal. What it needs is consistency.

If the metro is serious about retaining and growing events of this calibre, it must recognise that reputation is not built over a single weekend.

It is shaped daily.