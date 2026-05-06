Drains put to test as storm hits

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The evil-looking sludge being cleared out one of the Strand Street stormwater drains

As a powerful cut-off low system bears down on Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality insists the city is prepared.

The warning from the SA Weather Service is straightforward.

Heavy rain of up to 150mm, gale-force winds and the strong likelihood of flooding over several days.

While the system is not unusual, it looks to be particularly intense, with a surface low developing that is expected to drive stronger, more damaging winds.

The city has seen several power pylons collapse due to rust and strong winds, leaving large parts of the metro in darkness in recent months.

For communities already vulnerable to flooding, it is a serious threat.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said stormwater systems were continuously maintained, while mayor Babalwa Lobishe has assured that most drains had been cleared in recent months.

Lobishe said over the past three months, the municipality had been clearing drains that had not been maintained to improve water flow.

“There are additional vehicles at the disaster office, ready to respond as the need arises,” she said.

“A majority of the drains have been cleaned.

“It is only those in the flood plains that might be affected.”

We hope they are both right.

But hope is not a plan, and residents have reason to be sceptical.

Flooding linked to blocked or poorly maintained drains has been a recurring issue across the metro.

In Kariega and other low-lying areas, homes have been flooded before, forcing families to flee with little warning.

Streets were flooded, and the city grappled with widespread power outages.

This time, the stakes could be higher. And residents should act accordingly.

Clear debris around your property. Ensure gutters and drains are not blocked. Avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through low-lying areas.

If drains have indeed been cleared, this storm will be the test.

For now, brace yourself and remember vigilance is the best line of defence.