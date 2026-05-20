Tuk-tuk row tests balance between business and residents’ rights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tuk-tuks are shown at a house in 8th Ave, Villiers Rd. Picture: THE HERALD

Walmer residents who raise legitimate concerns about noise, safety and zoning cannot simply be dismissed as jealous or anti-business.

The controversy surrounding the tuk-tuk operation in Villiers Road is not merely a neighbourhood squabble.

It is a litmus test to see if the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality can balance economic opportunity with the neighbourhood remaining peaceful as businesses continue to crop up all over Walmer.

Residents say their once-quiet suburb has been turned into an unregulated workshop and that frequent pounding from mechanical work, especially on a Sunday, disturbs their peace.

The man who has been operating the House of Tuks on 8th Avenue for the past year insists the venture is legitimate.

However, he failed to supply proof when asked by a reporter.

At the centre of the dispute is a simple question. Is the business operating legally?

If the metro’s investigation finds that the operation violates zoning regulations or municipal bylaws, then it must be closed down.

The law cannot bend depending on how sympathetic a business owner’s story may be.

Many businesses across the city spend significant time and money ensuring they comply with permits and zoning restrictions.

Allowing others to bypass those rules creates an uneven playing field.

Residential areas are zoned as such for a reason.

If mechanical work, panel-beating, the revving of engines and commercial traffic become commonplace in areas never intended for such activity, residents are justified in demanding answers.

On the other hand, jobs are scarce, transport costs are high and informal or small-scale enterprises often emerge because economic opportunities are limited.

By all accounts, the tuk-tuk business provides employment and offers cheaper transport.

Even if the investigation concludes the operation is fully compliant, residents’ concerns cannot simply be brushed aside.

Businesses operating in or near residential areas have an obligation to minimise disruption.

Excessive noise, late-night activity and broken-down vehicles obstructing roads are not right.

But once the facts are established, decisive action will be required.

If the business is operating unlawfully, the metro must act swiftly and consistently.

If it is operating legally, efforts should turn to lessening the impact on surrounding residents.