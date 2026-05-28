Government must plan for June 30 and beyond to defuse ticking bomb

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Impending peril: Anti-immigrant groups March and March and Operation Dudula have been calling for government action against illegal immigration. Picture:

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Illegal immigration is a problem that most nations have to grapple with as economic hardships force people to move elsewhere in search of better opportunities.

As one of the largest economies on the African continent, a country with a reputation as a stable and largely peaceful democracy, SA is among the states that are attracting more than their fair share of immigrants — both documented and undocumented.

This has, however, put further strain on the country’s overstretched public resources and infrastructure and is exacerbating divisions in a society characterised by an extremely high rate of unemployment and growing inequality.

As a result, SA has become fertile ground for the kind of anti-immigrant sentiment that is spreading across Europe and other parts of the northern hemisphere.

Instead of undocumented migrants being an issue for the police and other authorities legally mandated to ensure that the country’s laws and bylaws are enforced, they have become a source of mobilisation for a movement that seeks to take the law in its own hands.

What started as peaceful protests by organisations such as March and March highlighting the problems associated with the increase in numbers of undocumented foreigners in SA is increasingly degenerating into vigilantism — with groups pressuring public institutions and businesses and hunting for foreigners.

What is concerning is that some of these groups have now unilaterally set a deadline for immigrants — most of whom are from neighbouring African states — to leave SA by June 30.

The organisers are not saying how they — as ordinary citizens — plan to enforce the arbitrary deadline.

While it is true that so far most of the protests have occurred without violent incidents, we are worried that the imposed deadline may lead to threats to people’s lives and property.

We therefore call on the national government not to wait until it is too late.

It should take the threats seriously and begin to plan for June 30 and beyond.

It is the duty of the state, including the police, to ensure the safety of all people within SA’s borders — be they citizens, residents, legal or illegal visitors.