If Ironman leaves, there is only the metro to blame

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If the Iron­man African Cham­pi­on­ship leaves, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has only itself to blame.

And it should surprise no-one.

If reports are correct that Ironman is considering moving its flagship African event to Mossel Bay, it would simply be another consequence of the city’s long-running service delivery failures.

This all stems from the the con­clu­sion of the cur­rent multi-year host­ing agree­ment between the race com­pany and the city, and the sta­ging of the 2026 Iron­man in Gqe­berha in April.

But for years, residents, businesses and civil organisations have been warning that crumbling infrastructure, sewage spills, neglected roads and municipal dysfunction carry a cost.

That cost is now threatening to arrive in the form of one of the Bay’s most valuable sporting and tourism assets packing its bags.

The event has generated millions of rand for the local economy, filled hotels and restaurants, showcased the city to an international audience and helped establish Gqeberha as the home of endurance sport in Africa.

In 2025 alone, the event gen­er­ated about R87.9m in dir­ect eco­nomic spend in Nel­son Man­dela Bay.

But it was not a given that it would remain in the city.

International event organisers are not charities. They are businesses.

Their reputation depends on athlete safety, reliable infrastructure and positive visitor experiences.

When competitors are welcomed with potholes, sewage contamination concerns, power interruptions and a city that increasingly struggles to provide basic services, it becomes difficult to argue that they should remain.

Corporate sponsors invest millions to align themselves with successful events and positive destinations.

They want their brands associated with excellence, reliability and world-class experiences.

Surely they too must be asking difficult questions when the name “Nelson Mandela Bay” increasingly appears in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The speculation surrounding Ironman’s future should serve as a wake-up call rather than merely a public relations challenge.

The solution is not another statement promising improvement. We have heard that before.

If the city wants to keep Ironman and attract future investment, it must demonstrate that it can perform the basic functions expected of any metro.