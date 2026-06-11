Bafana Bafana will carry hopes of entire nation tonight

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JUNE 01 2026 Bafana Bafana during their departure to the 2026 World Cup in USA/Mexico in OR Thambo International Airport .PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Tonight, the national soccer team take on Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 soccer World Cup.

The fixture is a repeat of the 2010 World Cup where the two teams opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw.

Back then, the game set the tone for the first World Cup ever to be held on the African continent.

This year’s tournament is as historically significant as it marks the first time the games are co-hosted by three different countries — Mexico, Canada and the US.

The process leading to the tournament has been marred by geopolitical tensions, with at least one African referee and several officials from Iran being denied visas to enter the US.

Many visiting soccer fans have reason to fear harassment from US immigration officials as the country, under Donald Trump, has taken a hardened attitude towards visitors from the global south.

But we should not allow all of this to overshadow the greatest sporting event on earth.

The game of football is loved by billions around the world, and it would be a shame if the 2026 edition of the tournament is remembered more for Trump’s politics than for the action on the field.

It is therefore important that SA and Mexico set a high standard for the rest of the tournament by bringing their best game to the opening match.

We are obviously rooting for our national team, Bafana Bafana, to win the game and make the country and the continent proud.

With the tournament having been expanded to 48 participants, Africa has 10 teams at the games.

Football lovers on the continent are hoping that the increased number of teams will result in more African sides qualifying for the next round and, ultimately, the finals.

Given the improvements in the team over the past few years since Hugo Broos took over as coach, we expect SA to be among those countries that go beyond the group stages.

For them to do so, they will need more than their talent but also the vocal support of all South Africans.

Whatever happens tonight, let us paint South Africa gold and green in the expression of the same kind of spirit we show for our rugby and cricket teams.

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The Herald