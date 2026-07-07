SA’s long wait for World Cup cricket silverware continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's Ayabonga Khaka walks back to the pavilion after losing her wicket as England players celebrate during the semifinal.

Story audio is generated using AI

Despite boasting extravagantly talented players and looking like world beaters on paper, SA cricket’s frustrating wait to lift an ICC World Cup trophy in either the men’s or women’s game continued when the women stumbled to a 40-run semifinal loss against England last week.

After reaching the previous two finals in 2023 and 2024, hopes had been sky-high that captain Laura Wolvaardt and her team would end the jinx and make it third time lucky in the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup in England and Wales

Once again, however, the Proteas were found wanting when it mattered most after appearing well set to break through the glass ceiling.

Chasing 170 in the semifinal in front of a partisan English crowd at the Oval in London, SA struggled to keep up with the required run rate, losing wickets at regular intervals.

A stuttering Proteas side ended on 129/8, and there will be many questions to answer for a batting unit that came into the tournament looking like potential champions.

A reason being offered for SA’s failure was the inability of star batter Wolvaardt to hit her straps in England.

She had her worst tournament in many years and suffered another failure in the semifinal when she could only contribute 17.

Ahead of the tournament, Wolvaardt said reaching back-to-back ICC women’s T20 World Cup finals had increased the team’s hunger to finally claim the elusive trophy.

After making their tournament debut in 2009, the Proteas twice exited at the semifinal stage before reaching a maiden final in 2023.

A positive memory the Proteas were able to take away from the tournament was Gqeberha-born Marizanne Kapp’s outstanding all-round showing against India.

A brilliant career-best unbeaten 81 at Old Trafford kept the Proteas’ hopes of ending their wait for silverware alive.

Kapp also contributed with the ball, making a pair of crucial breakthroughs that halted India’s momentum.

One swallow, however, does not make a summer, and serious questions remain about the Proteas’ continued failure on the big stage.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald