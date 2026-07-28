Winning only way for EP to win over cynical rugby fans

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EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee, right, makes a point to his players during a warm-up session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Another provincial rugby season has come and gone without the EP Elephants lifting silverware, winning promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division or acquiring a much-needed sponsor.

In a worrying development for rugby bosses in the Eastern Cape, EP coach Allister Coetzee says many naysayers in the region don’t want to see the Elephants doing well on the provincial stage.

After promising much, EP’s quest for honours ended with more of a whimper than a bang when they stumbled to a heavy home defeat to the Valke two weeks ago.

Hopes had been high EP would make the final after winning their four previous matches.

Included in that winning streak was a memorable last-minute win over the previously unbeaten SWD Eagles, who went on to win the trophy by beating the Valke.

Coetzee has made it clear that if the Elephants want to bring back the glory days, they need to recruit experienced players in key positions.

At the end of 2025, EP rugby bosses trumpeted news that they were on the brink of acquiring a major sponsor who would turn the union’s fortunes around.

The announcement, they said, would be made at the end of January 2026 at the very latest.

No announcement was forthcoming, and there have been no updates from the men in charge about the equity partner who had been poised to sign on the dotted line.

While the Elephants continue to languish in the lower leagues, there were many positive developments in 2026 for the region.

The Sanzaar Junior U20 Rugby Championship, featuring the Junior Boks, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, was held in Gqeberha

That was followed by the Springboks visiting Gqeberha to play a Barbarians side, and the U18 Craven Week tournament being held at Grey High School.

Though it was a productive season on several fronts, the inability of the Elephants to climb out of the lower tier of SA rugby remains a headache for EP rugby bosses.

Winning matches is the only way EP can win over the naysayers who have lost faith in the team.

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