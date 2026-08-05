Migration patterns can be reversed to keep Eastern Cape talent

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The migration of almost one million people from the Eastern Cape over the past decade should not be dismissed as an inevitable search for greener pastures.

Behind every departure is a story.

Some people leave because they want better opportunities. Too many leave because they no longer have a choice.

The story of the KuGompo City businessman who left for George in the Western Cape is a prime example of talent fleeing.

He did what the government often asks for. He started a business, employed people, won government contracts and expanded his operations.

He created jobs instead of looking for one. Then the very institution that awarded him work failed to honour its side of the bargain.

It simply stopped paying on time. Then suppliers went unpaid. Salaries were delayed. Workers lost their jobs.

Eventually, another entrepreneur packed up and left the province, taking his skills, experience and future investment with him.

The Western Cape gained what the Eastern Cape lost.

Across the province, businesses have long complained about invoices being left unpaid for months.

The Public Finance Management Act requires government departments to pay suppliers within 30 days, yet countless small and medium enterprises continue to wait far longer.

Large corporations may absorb delayed payments. Emerging businesses cannot.

Every unpaid invoice threatens another closure and another retrenchment.

The Eastern Cape government points to the equitable share formula, arguing that the province continues to provide services to people who have moved elsewhere while receiving less funding as the population declines.

The National Treasury should indeed revisit the formula to ensure provinces such as the Eastern Cape are not unfairly disadvantaged.

But no funding formula can excuse poor payment practices.

If the Eastern Cape wants to stem the exodus of entrepreneurs and skilled professionals, two first steps are obvious.

Every government department and municipality should publish monthly reports detailing compliance with the 30-day payment rule. Transparency creates accountability.

Second, accounting officers who repeatedly fail to process legitimate invoices on time should face real consequences.

The government cannot control where every Eastern Cape resident wants to live.

But paying bills on time is not just good governance.

It is one of the simplest and most effective economic development strategies available.

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