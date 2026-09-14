Kariega arts centre delay leaves youth without hope

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In some communities, art is not just about entertainment; it is a lifeline for people to make something better of their lives. Art gives hope.

But in Kariega, this hope is dwindling fast as a proposed R200m arts centre is stuck on the drawing board.

The project was proposed in 2024 but is still at the concept stage, frustrating artists and leaving young people, many of whom are unemployed, without a space to develop their creative talents.

Some renowned local musicians were involved in initial discussions around the project.

Among them was Bridgett Alexander of the Syndicate Sisters.

Alexander, who is also secretary of the Nelson Mandela Bay Arts Council, said the delay was hindering the development of young people in the area.

“There is a reason such art centres need to be built in all municipalities, especially here in Nelson Mandela Bay, for our youth.

“The lack of such facilities often leads to negative things such as drugs and crime.”

If the centre does eventually get off the ground, it would create employment for many youngsters, while equipping residents with skills such as needlework, hairdressing, sound engineering, artist development and management.

It would also be a platform to expose young talent to the industry.

The R200m price tag is undeniably steep, but the cost of doing nothing is arguably far higher.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro “continues to explore funding opportunities to enable the implementation of the proposed arts centre in Kariega”.

However, the Eastern Cape provincial government says it has not been formally approached on the proposed development.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture spokesperson Andile Nduna said: “The department has no record of having been approached by the metro, either through its district or provincial office, to provide funding or resources towards the construction, development or resourcing of the proposed Kariega arts centre.”

Young people in Kariega desperately want the project to get off the ground while mentors are willing to pass down their skills and experience.

The only missing ingredient is administrative will.

It is time for the Bay metro’s leadership to stop hiding behind excuses and lay the foundation for a brighter future.