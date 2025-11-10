LETTER | Brave editor took The Herald to the next level

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rochelle de Kock, 34, joined The Herald as an intern in 2008 and became editor in 2020.

It is with mixed feelings that I pen this letter, having read almost two weeks ago of The Herald’s former editor, Rochelle de Kock, being promoted to group head of news within Arena, and leaving for Johannesburg.

I believe it is well documented through my letters how well Rochelle and The Herald team have done to keep The Herald afloat in the digital age through innovative change, outstanding unbiased reporting and simply listening to the readers and evolving with them.

Rochelle has excelled in leading The Herald team and the rewards have arrived, having worked literally from the bottom and risen to the top.

I wish you, Rochelle, and your family well in the new adventure.

I know Rochelle will excel.

Gordon Upton

The Herald