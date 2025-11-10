LETTER | How many lives left for ‘Boss’?

What an obnoxious photograph of our deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk in The Herald on October 29, grinning like a Cheshire Cat after using up another one of his nine lives he has had in his position.
Surely he must be close to have used them all up in his scandalous term of office.
But still he is only one member of a council of opportunists who should never be in the positions in which they are to supposedly serve the people of the metro.
Arcol, Walmer
The Herald
