Letters

LETTER | How many lives left for ‘Boss’?

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

A reader questions how many more times Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk can survive attempts to move him from office (FREDLIN ADRIAAN)

﻿What an obnoxious photograph of our deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk in The Herald on October 29, grinning like a Cheshire Cat after using up another one of his nine lives he has had in his position.

Surely he must be close to have used them all up in his scandalous term of office.

But still he is only one member of a council of opportunists who should never be in the positions in which they are to supposedly serve the people of the metro.

Arcol, Walmer

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2025 Toyota Hilux Legend 55

2

Victory over France was for Zwide and all SA — Siya

3

‘We bury a woman every 2.5 hours’: Women for Change calls for national shutdown ahead of G20

4

‘We Did This for Siya’: Feinberg-Mngomezulu inspires Boks’ dramatic win on Kolisi’s milestone night

5

DERRICK NESBIT | November 2025

Top Stories