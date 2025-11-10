LETTER | KwaNobuhle bridge opening shows what committed collective action can achieve

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seventeen months after it was damaged during a flood that claimed more than a dozen lives in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Matanzima Bridge in KwaNobuhle was officially reopened on Thursday.

The recent opening of the KwaNobuhle bridge in Matanzima is more than just a infrastructure development.

It’s a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives.

The taxi associations in Kariega, through their unwavering determination and collective action, together with other stakeholders such as ministers fraternal, Sanco, ANC and a group of community activists, have shown that when a community comes together even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.

The devastating floods of June and October 2024 left a trail of destruction in their wake, damaging two critical bridges and disrupting the lives of thousands.

However, even in the face of adversity the community refused to give up.

Instead, they banded together, leveraging their collective strength to pressure the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to fast-track the rebuilding and repair efforts.

This remarkable achievement is a shining example of what can be accomplished when communities assert their needs and work together towards a common goal.

The taxi association-led pressure group demonstrated exceptional leadership and perseverance, mobilising support and resources to ensure the project’s success.

It is worth noting that many projects similar to this one have seen a trail of dead bodies as a result of internal fights within the SMMEs and other business structures.

The impact of this bridge’s opening will be felt far beyond the immediate community.

It will not only improve access to essential services, schools and workplaces, but also revitalise local businesses and stimulate economic growth.

Moreover, it sends a powerful message that the voices of ordinary citizens can be a catalyst for change when they come together to demand action.

As we celebrate this triumph, we must also acknowledge the critical role that community engagement plays in driving development.

The KwaNobuhle bridge is a testament to the effectiveness of grassroots mobilisation and the importance of building strong relationships between communities and local authorities.

In a country where infrastructure challenges often seem insurmountable, the KwaNobuhle bridge stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even the most complex problems can be solved when communities unite and demand action.

As we move forward, let us draw inspiration from this remarkable achievement and continue to build on the momentum, working together to address the many challenges that still lie ahead.

The KwaNobuhle bridge is more than just a physical structure.

It’s a symbol of what can be achieved when a community comes together, determined to build a better future for all.

Lindithemba Sdeba, member of the steering committee

The Herald