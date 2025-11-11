LETTER | Ode to majestic Springboks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Captain Siya Kolisi is held aloft by Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman after earning his 100th cap in the Springboks' Autumn Nations Series Test victory against France at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris on Saturday night.

We (the Springboks) beat France with a man down (red-carded).

We played a midfielder in the pack.

We defended bravely.

Our captain sacrificed himself by leaving the field to allow his teammates to generate a historic win.

What an epic performance from the mighty Springboks.

I think the world took note of the rugby lesson the Boks dished out.

Grant Williams is in a class of its own.

No halfback in the world can match his skill set and ability. (Well, we have so many great halfbacks in SA).

Siya Kolisi is a national icon.

Coach Rassie Erasmus must be knighted as a sir.

Congrats to my world champs.

You laid all the wanna-be rugby critics to rest with an epic performance.

I thank you.

SA thanks you.

The world thanks you and the All Blacks envy you.

Atwell Walsh, Gqeberha

The Herald