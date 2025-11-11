LETTER | Ode to majestic Springboks

We (the Springboks) beat France with a man down (red-carded).
We played a midfielder in the pack.
We defended bravely.
Our captain sacrificed himself by leaving the field to allow his teammates to generate a historic win.
What an epic performance from the mighty Springboks.
I think the world took note of the rugby lesson the Boks dished out.
Grant Williams is in a class of its own.
No halfback in the world can match his skill set and ability. (Well, we have so many great halfbacks in SA).
Siya Kolisi is a national icon.
Coach Rassie Erasmus must be knighted as a sir.
Congrats to my world champs.
You laid all the wanna-be rugby critics to rest with an epic performance.
I thank you.
SA thanks you.
The world thanks you and the All Blacks envy you.
- Atwell Walsh, Gqeberha
