LETTER | Challenges ANC faces not insurmountable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the ANC prepares to convene its seventh regional conference in the Nelson Mandela Bay region under the theme of building ethical leadership for sustainable organisational unity and good governance, the party finds itself at a critical juncture.

The road ahead is fraught with challenges that threaten the very existence of the movement that has led SA since the dawn of democracy.

The ANC has always been a beacon of hope, a symbol of the struggle for freedom and equality.

However, the party’s future is now under threat from internal divisions, external pressures and the relentless pursuit of power by opposition forces.

As we prepare for what promises to be a fiercely contested conference, it’s imperative that we recognise the real opponents of the ANC are not each other, but those who seek to undermine the party’s very foundations.

The forces of reaction and counterrevolution are working tirelessly to dismantle the ANC, to exploit our weaknesses and capitalise on our divisions.

The ANC must not fall prey to these tactics.

Our movement has weathered many storms, and we must draw strength from our rich history and the principles that have guided us thus far.

We must unite, not divide; we must build, not destroy.

The challenges we face are real, but they are not insurmountable.

We must confront them head-on, with a renewed sense of purpose, a commitment to our core values, and an unwavering dedication to the people of Nelson Mandela Bay.

As we prepare for this conference, let us put aside our differences and work towards a common goal: the strengthening of the ANC and the advancement of our revolutionary project.

Let us show the world that the ANC remains a force to be reckoned with, a party that is united, strong and committed to serving the people.

Let us go back to the past where we were a force to be reckoned with.

A region that could led the direction that our movement was to take either provincially or nationally.

The road to our seventh regional conference was long and arduous, but with unity, determination and a clear vision we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

The ANC is bigger than any individual; it is a movement that belongs to the people, and together we can ensure its continued relevance and success.

Let us march forward, united and resolute, towards a brighter future for all South Africans.

Let the theme of this conference be our guiding light as we navigate through these exciting and yet trying times.

Lindithemba Sdeba, a volunteer in the ANC Duma Nxarane branch

The Herald